The Last Kingdom and Victoria star Adrian Schiller dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly'

Actor Adrian Schiller has died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at the age of 60.

Adrian was known for playing Aethelhelm in Netflix's historical series The Last Kingdom, and Cornelius Penge in the ITV drama Victoria.

The news was announced on Thursday 4 April by the actor's agent.

© ITV/Shutterstock Adrian Schiller played Penge in Victoria

Scott Marshall Partners, the talent agency that represented Adrian, said in a statement: "He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss. His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details around its cause are yet available.

"A prodigiously talented actor, he had just returned from Sydney, where he had been appearing in The Lehman Trilogy and was looking forward to continuing the international tour in San Francisco."

© Joe Alblas Adrian (right) as Caiaphas in the TV series The Bible

Adrian's agent also said he "enjoyed a varied and successful career across all media," adding: "Our deepest condolences go to his family, who ask for privacy at this most difficult of times."

Director of the National Theatre, Rufus Norris, shared his condolences in a statement shared to social media. "We are deeply saddened and shocked to have lost our company member and friend, Adrian Schiller," he said.

"Adrian was a wonderful actor, and the National Theatre had the pleasure of working with him throughout the breadth of his career.

"His recent performance as Henry Lehman in the Australian premiere of The Lehman Trilogy was superb and his presence within the company will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

London-born Adrian made appearances in a wide range of films and TV shows over the course of his career, including Prime Suspect, A Touch of Frost, and Silent Witness.

More recently, he appeared in episodes of Endeavour, Death in Paradise, Raised By Wolves, Van der Valk, and Apple TV's The New Look.