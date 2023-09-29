ITV’s Benidorm co-stars reveal engagement six years after meeting on set

Huge congratulations are in order to Benidorm co-stars Laila Zaidi and Adam Gillen, who have announced their engagement six years after meeting on the set of the hit ITV show.

The pair first met and fell in love back in 2018 while starring in the show as Liam and Cyd. While the couple starred in the final season of the show before it was cancelled, their relationship has certainly lasted the test of time, with Adam popping the question during a holiday in Croatia.

Sharing a series of snaps celebrating the happy news on Instagram, Laila wrote: "A whole week of being a diiiirty flirttttyyy thirty FIANCÉ !!!!!!" Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel was among the people to congratulate the couple, writing: "Awwwww congratulations!!!" Actor George Weightman added: "Spectacular news! Congratulations you talented people! I don’t need to hope - I know you’ll be so happy together."

Laila showed off her amazing engagement ring

The couple celebrated their six-year anniversary in May, with Laila sharing a selfie of the pair of them, writing: "One two three four five six years babyyyyyyyyyyyy."

In the show, Adam played a resort worker turned hairdresser Liam Conroy, while Laila starred as Rob Dawson’s fiancée. Adam has had a busy time since the show and has starred in Vita and Virginia as well as starring in plays at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre including Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet, and Henry VIII in Henry VIII. Meanwhile, Laila has since starred in Holby City and Ackley Bridge.

The Benidorm co-star met on the set of the show

Benidorm ended after ten seasons, with the show’s star Siobhan Finneran telling The Sun: "Cast and creatives met at a comedy convention for the show, back in the summer, and some stories about a possible TV revival grew out of that. But sadly that was all they were, rumours. You should probably never say never to anything so popular but as far as I know it won’t be coming back at any point."

Benidorm ran for 10 seasons

The show’s creator Derren Listen then confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Yes folks it's true, after months of speculation, I can finally confirm Benidorm series 10 was the LAST EVER TV SERIES of @BenidormTVshow."