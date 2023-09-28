David Walliams lawsuit against BGT's production company: what we know so far

David Walliams is suing the production company behind Britain's Got Talent several months after resigning from the show. The comedian and children's book author stepped down as a judge on the show after a transcript was leaked in which he made disparaging remarks about contestants on the show during a recording at the London Palladium back in 2020. So why is he suing the production company? Here's what we know…

Why is David Walliams suing the production company behind Britain's Got Talent?

Court papers were released from 21 September confirming that David is in the process of suing the production company for the data protection breach over the transcript that led him to resign from the show.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows her support for David Walliams amid backlash

What did David Walliams say on BGT?

David made remarks during a recorded audition back at 2020, which where he called one contestant a c*** three times, before making remarks about a female contestant, saying: "She's like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to [expletive] them, but you don't. She thinks you want to [expletive] her, but you don't. I know, she's just like: 'Oh, [expletive] off!' I was saying, she thinks you want to [expletive] her, but you don't. It's the last thing on your mind, but she's like: 'Yep, I bet you do!' No I don't! I had a bit of an [expletive], but now it's going, it's now shrivelled up inside my body."

© Photo: Getty Images David resigned from the show

What was said about David Walliams' exit at the time?

At the time of the release, David released a statement that read: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

© Photo: Rex The presenter is suing the company behind BGT

ITV also released a statement that read: "We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations, and we have spoken to the producers of Britain's Got Talent. Duty of care towards all participants on any of our programmes is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all our production partners."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Simon Cowell denied that David's fellow judge had heard the comments, saying: "We were unaware of the alleged conversation until contacted by the Guardian, and whilst it is not suggested Simon heard the alleged remarks, we can confirm he did not. Britain's Got Talent is a family show and we do not condone the use of any such language."