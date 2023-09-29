Where is Big Brother star Nick Bateman now?

The return of Big Brother is right around the corner - and we have been seriously reminiscing over the show’s 18-year run from 2000. One of the show’s most iconic contestants has to be Nick Bateman, who starred in the first-ever series. The TV personality was dubbed 'Nasty Nick' for his behaviour on the show - but what happened to make producers ask him to leave the show, and where is he now? Find out here…

Nick Bateman on Big Brother

Nick was asked to leave the Big Brother house after being caught manipulating his fellow housemates into voting for each other by showing them pieces of paper with names on them, suggesting who he was going to vote for.

WATCH: Are you excited for the return of Big Brother?!

As such, he never received an eviction nomination himself. However, after 34 days he was called out for his behaviour after producers told other contestants about the situation. He was then asked to leave the BB House as he had violated the show’s rules. At the time, a spokesperson for the show said: "The rules of Big Brother expressly forbid contestants from talking about nominations and tactical voting."

© Ian Gavan Nick Bateman is evicted from the Big Brother house during the final of Ultimate Big Brother

Immediately after his eviction, he spoke at a press conference where he said: "I haven't committed a murder, it's a very small error… I'm just an ordinary guy who took part in an unusual experiment amid scrutiny… I was just taking part in a game show. Perhaps I was over-competitive. I think everyone has a competitive streak - it wasn't a garden party, it was a game show."

Where is Nick Bateman now?

Nick, 55, enjoyed a presenting career following Big Brother, presenting the TV show Trust Me before going onto star in Ultimate Big Brother in 2010, where he landed in fifth place. He also made appearances on Big Brother’s Big on the Side, took part in pantomime shows and did radio work.

In 2013, Nick moved to Australia where he resides in Bondi Beach with his partner, Carol. Speaking to the Express about his decision to move in 2017, he said: "It was a bleak, cold day in the English countryside in 2013 when I decided to make a new start for myself. If I didn’t do it now I never would. I moved to Sydney where I’m blessed with a beautiful country, blue skies and a way of life I like.

"My marketing work involves social media for businesses – writing content and posting advertising… I’m not known over here, but with the internet and YouTube people discover your background. I can be walking past Sydney Harbour when someone shouts out, ‘Hello Nick.’ It was 17 years ago, so hearing that still feels a bit unreal."