Beloved Channel 4 show to return after 10 years

Channel 4's popular documentary series Educating Yorkshire is set to return after ten years.

The new series will catch up with the students and teachers at Thornhill Community Academy in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, documenting how the school has changed since it last appeared on screens in December 2014.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary first premiered back in September 2013, following head teacher Mr Mitchell and his pupils facing the highs and lows of secondary school life.

© Channel 4 Mr Mitchell was the head teacher of Thornhill Community Academy in the original series

In the new episodes, English teacher Mr Burton is now the head, having taken over from Mr Mitchell. Mr Burton gained popularity in the original series after helping Year 11 student Musharaf with his stammer.

"The national challenges the profession faces are well publicised, and at Thornhill I'm really proud of how our staff and students work together to thrive through those," he said of the new series.

"Our values – work hard and be nice – are at the centre of all we do. I have no doubt that viewers will see those come to life in our brilliant community."

© Channel 4 Mr Burton is now the head teacher of the school

The new episodes will see the school face a new range of challenges, including the rising tide of teenage anxiety, exam and friendship pressure, the national attendance crisis, difficulties in recruiting and retaining teachers and the impact of mobile phones and social media.

"As the staff guide the students and their storylines criss-cross and intertwine, the result will be a series which speaks to a bigger picture - of how you grow up, survive, and thrive in today's Britain," says Channel 4.

Rita Daniels, Channel 4 commissioning editor, said: "Telling the complex story of young people in Britain in 2025 is crucial for Channel 4, and what better way to do so than through this iconic, much-loved school. It will be fantastic to see Mr Burton in charge, and I look forward to watching him seize the reigns with full gusto.

© Channel 4 The original series saw Musharaf over come his speech issues

"Much has changed for British teenagers since we were last at Thornhill Academy, and it will be fascinating to see how practices have developed and adapted since the burgeoning impact of social media, the covid epidemic and the intense pressure to deliver good results."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Gogglebox stars homes

The series, made by Twofour for Channel 4's Alisa Pomeroy and Rita Daniels, will be filmed

over 2024/2025 and aims to be on our screens by the end of next year.

Original creators David Clews and Grace Reynolds will executive produce, alongside David Brindley. Meanwhile, Francesca Kybert is a production executive.

The programme is part of the Educating series, which began with Educating Essex in 2011. Schools in Cardiff and Greater Manchester have also featured, with Harrop Fold School being the most recent focus for Educating Greater Manchester in 2020.