Exclusive: When Hope Calls star Morgan Kohan shares heartbreaking update on season two

When Calls The Heart fans were over the moon when the spinoff When Hope Calls premiered on the Hallmark Channel in 2019. But despite being greenlit for a second season, and twoChristmas specials airing at the end of 2021, the show has not returned for any more episodes.

Now, star Morgan Kohan has offered an update on the series, acknowledging that the show may never air any further episodes.

© Hallmark Morgan Kohan stars as Lillian in When Hope Calls

"It's a show that keeps popping by to say 'Hi,' but you never know," she told HELLO! exclusively. "I think it's a really beautiful world and I'm so happy for my time in it. I think maybe, at a point, I would [return to the show] but I'm really excited with where my career is taking me now."

Morgan, 29, added: "It was really, really special but I feel like a different person now from when I was filming that show."

The show was a spin off of the Canadian West book series, written by Janette Oke and followed orphaned sisters Lillian (Morgan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon), who were separated but then later reunited as adults.

Introduced to viewers in When Calls The Heart: The Greatest Christmas Blessing, the sisters then opened their own orphanage, and the series – set in 1916 in the western Canadian town of Brookfield – follows their lives friendship, and romances including with Mountie Gabriel, who has a romantic interest in Lillian, and Chuck – a rancher turned veterinarian – who falls in love with Grace.

At the end of season one, Grace moves to London, and Chuck follows her, and in the Christmas specials, which aired on GAC Family, it is revealed that they married and were running an orphanage together.

© Hallmark Morgan Kohan and Jocelyn Hudon as Lillian and Grace in When Hope Calls

When Calls The Heart follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow), a young teacher who is used to her life in high society. But when she receives her first assignment in Coal Valley (later renamed Hope Valley), a small town in Western Canada, she is thrown into a whole new world when she is the out one out.

When Calls The Heart season 10 returned to screen on Sunday July 30 2023 on Hallmark.

© Michael Tompkins Morgan stars as Maggie, a young woman who returns to her home town after legal trouble

Morgan is now starring in Sullivan's Crossing, based on a series of books by Robyn Carr, who also authored the Virgin River series upon which the popular Netflix show is based.

Sullivan's Crossing follows Maggie Sullivan (played by Morgan), a talented neurosurgeon who finds herself unexpectedly at the center of legal troubles and returns to Sullivan's Crossing, a campground nestled in her hometown in Nova Scotia, to recenter herself.

However, upon her arrival, she is forced to reconnect with old faces, including her father Sully, (Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson), and figure out what she truly wants to make of her life.

© Trevor Godinho Morgan was our October Spotlight cover

"The world right now is hard and these kinds of shows let you sit down for an hour, go on a journey with these characters that you learn to love, and you enjoy your time and get taken out of whatever else is going on in your world," Morgan said of the success of inspirational, feel-good shows such as Sullivan's Crossing and When Calls The Heart.

"There's nothing too crazy or dark here; you're going to leave that hour feeling good and a lot of the time, for me anyway, it makes me want to call my own family and my friends, and bring my community closer together which I think is a beautiful thing."