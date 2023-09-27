Dancing with the Stars: Cheryl Burke reveals why she was 'ugly crying' during premiere, who was 'overscored'

The former DWTS pro shared her thoughts with HELLO! on newest host Julianne Hough, predicts the finalists, and which star underwhelmed her

Dancing with the Stars season 32 is back – and beloved professional dancer Cheryl Burke is spilling all the tea over the dancefloor this year.

For over 15 years Cheryl tangoed and waltzed her way around the ballroom with her various celebrity partners, winning the series twice, the first professional to do so. Now, in an exclusive column for HELLO!, the 39-year-old will be sharing her insight each week on those who impressed her, those who didn't – and those who may just pick up the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy...

Meet the season 32 cast of Dancing With The Stars

I think the show did a great job of adapting to its many changes this year, especially with the introduction of Julianne Hough as a co-host. The people I expected to do well did, and while I miss being in action, I already have my predictions for a final three! Read on…

HELLO!: What did you think of all the new changes?

(for reference, this season's changes include a smaller panel of judges following Len Goodman's passing, a new co-host in Julianne Hough, the show's return to ABC)

CHERYL: So there were a lot of changes made this year. I actually do love the three judges. I think adding a fourth judge, I remember there was a fifth judge at one time, it's too much. It's too chaotic.

And another noticeable change, and something that I have mixed feelings about, was not seeing the troupe there tonight. The show was long, there were 14 couples. It is so long, I barely got through it.

© Getty Images After a season on Disney+, the show has returned to ABC

Who exceeded your expectations? Conversely, did anyone disappoint you?

As far as exceeding my expectations go, Daniella Karagach and her partner, Jason Mraz. I expect only greatness from Pasha [Pashkov] and Daniella because they have experience as ballroom dancers. Not only competing in that world of ballroom, but also as actual dance teachers.

And I have to say that, with some of the newer pros, I think this is where it's gonna be hard for them, because you're being thrown in a pool of sharks. When I started back in 2006, I had just turned pro in the ballroom circuit, but I was very experienced in the competitive Latin American world. It's a lot of work. And my only advice to these new pros: keep it simple, get the right help.

EXCLUSIVE: DWTS 2023 pro Britt Stewart reveals which judge she's most nervous to impress, teases season 32

Because your celebrity is a reflection of you, and your knowledge and education on how to teach. Not so much dance, because you're never going to dance to your ability except when you do those quick opening numbers. But until then, you shine when your partner shines. And if you cannot teach or if you don't have a lot of experience teaching, it's going to be tough.

© Getty Images Jason Mraz was Cheryl's pick for who impressed her most

Did anyone disappoint me? I would say Tyson Beckford. Though I have a lot of experience and I also know that models don't necessarily do well, in a weird way, I was hoping he was going to do well. But that doesn't mean that he doesn't have potential.

RECAP: Dancing with the Stars 2023 full cast: Alyson Hannigan, Marvel stars, Mauricio Umansky, and more!

He's obviously silly and goofy, the amount of times I saw him in the background when Julianne was interviewing the couples, just goofing around with the other celebs was super endearing. And I like how he doesn't take himself so seriously. Look, he did a freakin' moonwalk! And kind of a split. Keep it up, buddy!

The tribute to the late great Len Goodman, how did that make you feel?

© Getty Images Len Goodman was honored on the show and the Mirrorball Trophy was renamed in his honor

Oh, my goodness, when Len Goodman was being honored on the show, I think I was ugly crying until probably couple number three. Not only was I crying about Len, may his soul rest in peace and I know he's smiling up there, but…the show has so much history and I just miss everybody. And in a way having to do something like this is hard, because I have to actually watch the show. I can't just avoid my feelings, I have to face them. Which is probably a blessing in disguise.

MORE: Alfonso Ribeiro promises tearful Len Goodman tribute for first DWTS season since his death

What were your thoughts on Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro as co-hosts?

I thought that Julianne did an amazing job. It was a breath of fresh air to see Julianne and Alfonso. They look great together, they have obvious chemistry, and Julianne is just back home. This is where she started her career, so she knows what these couples are going through. So does Alfonso, and I thought it was a perfect pair. You've got two people who love the show, who have seen the show, who are fans of the show, and were contestants at one point so it was needed. I love how Julianne was making fun of herself even though she messed up a couple of times. She stumbled but that's normal, this is a live show. I think she has been the best co-host that we've had in years.

© ABC Cheryl was full of praise for our new co-hosts, Julianne and Alfonso

Were there any judgment calls that you didn't particularly agree with?

I don't agree with the fact that because Jason is a musician, that it all comes naturally to him. This just proves my point, the pro dancer teaching him is the reason why he was like that, aka Daniella. I saw in his package that they were working on just rumba walks, and that is the foundation. That's how Emmitt Smith [the NFL star who won season three with Cheryl] became twinkle toes, because we had the foundation. It's all in the detail.

MORE: 5 shocking Dancing with the Stars feuds – Carrie Ann Inaba, Julianne Hough and more

You can't fake ballroom, I don't care what anyone says. That is something that you just have to understand, like moving from foot to foot. Being super aware of your body, body awareness is key. And listening to your pro partner. And to all the pro dancers out there, if you need help, you've got to ask for help. Because it's very important, you sometimes need that third eye.

© Getty Images "My only advice to these new pros: keep it simple, get the right help. Because your celebrity is a reflection of you, and your knowledge and education on how to teach."

How did it feel watching the show for the first time after your exit? Did you miss being in action?

Oh my god, it feels so weird. I also moved, so I'm in a different location. I'm grieving hardcore, absolutely. But I am rooting for everybody. And honestly, I'm proud to have been a part of the show for 26 seasons. And it's so great to see familiar faces back on!

READ: DWTS faces emotional shake-up as Cheryl Burke reveals show's unexpected future

Who were your tops and bottoms? Any predictions?

I will just tell you right now my top three I would say that will make the finals will be… Daniella and Jason will be in the final I believe, as well as Ariana [Madix] and Pasha. And Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev.

However, I believe they overscored Charity. Yes, her tango was great, but she could have honestly used a little bit more attack. When it comes to the tango, she needed to be a little bit more intense and fiery and just like…animalistic. I always say, aim for sixes and sevens for the first couple of weeks because there's only one way to go, and that's up.

MORE: Remembering the Dancing with the Stars icons who have died

And my advice to everybody is to just take this whole process one step at a time. Stay as present as possible. Trust your partner. Literally, just take it one step at a time and just enjoy the moment because it goes by fast.

Catch more of Cheryl Burke's thoughts on her podcast Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans…

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.