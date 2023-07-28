Sweet Magnolias: 5 questions season four needs to answer

Sweet Magnolias has already made it into Netflix's top three TV shows. As Maddie, Dana Sue and Helen reunited for a third outing in Serenity, our favourite margarita-toasting trio were confronted with some big changes this season – pour it out!

What happened in the season three finale of Sweet Magnolias?

To the delight of fans, a lot of storylines were wrapped up in the season three finale – starting with the will-they-won't-they between Dana Sue and Ronnie. After dealing with their issues and redeclaring their love for one another in a vow renewal attended by the whole town, these two finally got their happy ever after.

© Netflix Dana Sue and Ronnie renewed their vows

And on another note, Cal managed to work through some of his anger issues, leaving him and Maddie stronger than ever as they continued to learn more about one another. As for Helen, season three has been all about self-discovery for the unfailingly wise and seriously stylish lawyer. After calling time on her romance with Erik and accepting Ryan's proposal, our heroine did a complete 360 and ended the third season single.

© Netflix Maddie and Cal were stronger than ever by the finale

If, like us, you've already binged the series finale, you might have some questions about THOSE cliffhangers – looks like series four has serious explaining to do! These are the top five questions that need answering next season…

Has Sweet Magnolias been renewed for season four?

Currently, Sweet Magnolias has not been renewed for a fourth season, however, after the success and popularity of season three, we reckon it's only a matter of time! In the meantime, watch this space – we'll keep you updated as soon as Netflix confirms.

Top five questions season four of Sweet Magnolias needs to answer

Will Helen and Erik end up together?

Our girl Helen went through a lot this season. After choosing to accept Ryan's proposal, she was forced to sever ties with Erik, leaving him utterly devastated. What followed was a series of awkward encounters around Serenity, which made for some cringe-worthy viewing.

© Netflix Season three saw Helen and Erik break up

To avoid further pain, Erik took a leave of absence from Sullivan's to deal with the breakup, while Helen was dealt a devastating reality check. After hoping for a happy ending with her high school sweetheart Ryan, Helen eventually realised that their romance belonged where it had always been – in the past. We just wish she'd come to that conclusion sooner, before falling out with Maddie and Dana Sue (seriously, we can't go through the stress of that again).

© Netflix Helen ended the series single but there's still a sense of unfinished business with Erik

Ultimately, Helen's arc came full circle, and to the relief of fans, she was thriving once more as a single woman, all the while acting as a temporary guardian to CeCe. As for Helen and Erik, in the final moments of season three, we saw the exes exchange a lingering look, which could signal some unfinished business. Fingers crossed!

Will Bill Townsend return to Serenity?

Bill Townsend had an awakening at the end of season three. After deciding that he needed to work on himself and make better choices for his children – perhaps the understatement of the century – Maddie's ex-husband decided to leave town with Kathy, aka Dana Sue's vengeful sister-in-law. While Bill declared that he was taking some time away from Serenity, it isn't clear how long he'll actually be gone.

© Netflix At the end of season three, Bill left town with Kathy

So far, actor Chris Klein has neither confirmed nor denied whether or not he'll be leaving the series, but we're hoping he'll return – who else will cause drama in town?

Will Maddie's mom Paula Vreeland return to Serenity?

Season three hinted at the departure of several characters, one of them being Maddie's mom, Paula Vreeland. In a sweet moment, Paula decided to move in with her former flame Jimmy to paint, explaining that she'll return to Serenity the moment it stops being fun.

© Netflix Maddie's mom Paula decided to leave Serenity to move in with her former flame Jimmy

Throughout the series, Paula has been a moral compass and a voice of reason to the Magnolias, so we hope she's back for season four. If they have another argument, who else will step in?

Will Kathy cause more trouble for Dana Sue and Ronnie?

Technically Kathy mended her rift with Dana Sue and Ronnie by apologising to them at their vow renewal. She also decided to leave town to give her loved ones some space. But is it just us, or does it seem far too easy? Let's all remember that this is the same woman who trashed Dana Sue's kitchen and accepted a huge payoff from Ronnie just to stop harassing his family.

© Netflix Kathy caused plenty of trouble for Dana Sue and Ronnie in season three

If Sweet Magnolias is renewed for a fourth season, we're gonna need confirmation that Kathy won't wreak havoc on the Magnolias once more, and something tells us her reign of tyranny is far from over…

Will Annie and Ty get together?

Since season one, fans have been hoping that Annie and Ty might get together, but alas, season three put our dreams on hold again. However, the season three finale has thrown Annie back into the dating pool after she broke up with her boyfriend, Jackson, in the finale. While there haven't been any major signs that Annie and Ty will get together, the pair continue to be there for one another, and we have a theory that the Sweet Magnolias writers are playing the long game with these two. Here's hoping for a new romance!