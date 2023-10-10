Strictly’s Nigel Harman shares stark warning to fans in worrying new post

Strictly Come Dancing star Nigel Harman has been impressing us with his amazing moves in the hit dancing competition - but not everything has been running smoothly for the star, who reached out to fans after someone posed as his director of communications on social media.

Sharing a screenshot of the fake account, which is under the name Deborah T. Sloan, Nigel’s team shared an Instagram Story statement that read: "This is fake, Nigel will only ever message you from this verified account. Please report and block any other accounts impersonating him. Thanks to everyone who has reached out to let us know."

Nigel isn’t the only star who has reached out to fans over scams, with stars including Helen Skelton, Virgin River’s Martin Henderson, Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi and Hugh Bonneville among those who have previously reached out to fans over warnings on scams.

The scams usually involve someone posing as a celebrity - or as close to the celebrity - while reaching out to people and asking for money.

© BBC Nigel Harman and Katya Jones transformed into Batman and Robin

Despite the troubling account, it was business as usual for Nigel on Monday, who goes by 'the Meditating Actor' on Instagram, as he marked World Mental Health Day by giving advice on meditating for those who haven’t tried it. Sharing a photo of himself by a river, he captioned the post: "Sometimes people are put off meditation because they think it is about reaching some zen level of perfection. Yet, it’s actually about allowing ourselves to be ourselves, to show up as we are, in step with our mental health or not.

"It’s a place for all our thoughts and emotions, a place to meet them with loving-kindness. After all, the next thought is just around the corner. Focusing on breathing, and staying with it, is a great way to stop getting distracted by thoughts. Let's try a simple one today."

He continued: "Finding a comfortable position, lowering the gaze or closing the eyes… Bringing the attention to the breath. Noticing the rise and fall, the tingle of air in the nostrils. No judgment, no efforting, just notice. Breathing in and out five times, each time focusing on the sensations of the breath… Breathing in for 5 and out for 5. Focusing. Relaxing. Bringing stillness to mind and body. In for 5, out for 5. Breathing in 'peace', breathing out 'calm.'

© Guy Levy Nigel Harman and Katya Jones on Strictly

"As thoughts pop into the head, which they will, acknowledge them and, when ready, gently bringing the focus back to the breathing. And for the last few breaths, letting all counting go, and just resting in this calm presence. Full of gentle awareness. The breath is the gateway for releasing stress, anxiety, and the busy mind. It is constantly with you, it is your friend." We’ll certainly be trying it out!

Strictly stars and their children Gorka Marquez, Gemma Atkinson and their children Strictly pro Gorka Marquez and former Strictly contestant Gemma Atkinson share two children, Mia, four, and baby Thiago. Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara and her dancer husband Aljaz Skorjanec are parents to baby girl Lyra. Strictly winners Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley welcomed baby Minnie in January 2023. Former Strictly pros James and Ola Jordan share a daughter, three-year-old Ella. Former pro Pasha Kovalev and Rachel Riley share two daughters, Maven, three, and Noa, one. Strictly judge and ex-pro Anton du Beke and his wife Hannah share adorable six-year-old twins George and Henrietta. Former Strictly star Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella became parents to son Matteo in July 2000. Professional dancer Natalie Lowe and her husband James Knibbs welcomed their son Jack in December 2020. Ben Cohen and former Strictly dancer Kristina Rihanoff met in series 11 and now share a six-year-old daughter, Milena. Ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe Hobbs are parents to Aurelia, age 10, and Dante, five.

Speaking about how Nigel had helped her, one fan commented: "I just picked up my phone and this was the first thing I saw. My depression and anxiety is through the roof right now (prob the worse it’s ever been) and I’ve made an appointment to talk to the doctor about it - all I need to do is find the courage to do that and then if they offer antidepressants, decided if I want them. I’m struggling. But again thank you Nigel for all you teach us. It helps a lot of us more than you probably realise. Lots of love."