Strictly the Truth: James Jordan shares frustration at 'bonkers' scores during Movie Week

We're back for another week on Strictly the Truth - and this time James Jordan is talking all things Movie Week - and, more to the point - what a very bizarre Movie Week that it was! Our former Strictly pro loves to tell things how it is - so what did he notice about the episode? Who committed a major mistake that the judges' ignored? Who was under-marked? Who is in the danger zone to leave next?

With dodgy tunes, discombobulated scoring from the judges and the very first 'ten' score of the series - join James' brilliant video series (and share your own comments by clicking through to the YouTube video) as we discuss everything that went down…

One of James’ biggest talking points of the episode is how 'all over the place' the scoring seemed. After starting on a critical note, with the first few dances landing reasonably low scores, before overworking others (in James' opinion, anyway)! He said: "My feedback on Twitter was that people couldn't understand what was going on with the judges because the first two shows, week one, week two, I think they were pretty spot on."

© BBC Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer delivered another showstopping routine

"The first four dances, you can kind of argue a point here or there, but then it actually became bonkers. I can't understand what went on with the judges. And they've been behaving themselves really well. I was very proud of all the judges. This week, very disappointing, to the point where I can't explain it!"

The TV personality also shared his thoughts on the music choices, and how they weren’t quite up to the standard he was expecting. "I was quite disappointed with the show because up until now, week one, week two, fantastic," he explained. "I felt everything was on point. The music choices, the VTs, everything was just what I liked. And of course, it's not just about me, but it's what Strictly should be. This week some of the music choices were horrendous."

© BBC Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington took inspiration from the Sound of Music

"It just was all a little bit tacky. I felt the standard had dropped a lot. Certain people received really good themes and good music, so we need to keep an eye on that because I'm all about fairness, making sure that the love is spread. We don't want certain people always getting the best tracks because it does make a massive, massive difference."

© Guy Levy Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez in Sunday's results show

So who did he like during Movie Week? Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice as well as Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley were among the favourites - and again James wasn't best pleased by the judges - this time Craig Revel Horwood - and his decision to give Amanda a six for her Rumba.

He continued: "Out of all the judges, I normally agree with Craig the most. He's an amazing judge, I love him on the panel. [But that was] never a six, what the hell is he doing giving that a six?

© BBC Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice wowed with their routine for movie week

"This is how you can put it in perspective because I've got all the scores that everyone gave. So he believes that was the same as Zara and Graziano or Angela's Quick Step. There are other people he gave sixes to as well. When you look at it like that, you go, 'No, it was much better than that.' So why has he given a six? Explain it. How can you explain it? I don't understand how anyone can explain her giving a six! It really frustrates me."