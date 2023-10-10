Nikita Kanda has shared an emotional message about an injury she sustained ahead of movie week on Strictly Come Dancing last weekend, after which she was voted out alongside her dance partner Gorka Marquez.

Appearing on Monday's edition of the BBC sister show, Strictly It Takes Two, the DJ admitted she was feeling emotional after leaving the competition earlier than she would have liked to.

WATCH: Bobby Brazier brings the house down with Samba on Strictly movie week

"I'm really sad, I feel quite emotional," she began, adding: "It's been an emotional and fun journey, but I'm so sad that our time got cut short. I had so much fun [dancing to Clueless] it's so iconic. I'm a 90s baby so I really took the role [of Cher] on. Gorka helped me each week with my confidence."

Nikita then admitted that she had hurt herself before they performed the Jive on Saturday night. She explained: "I even hurt my foot the day before but we powered through. I've got a bandage on now so it's not very glamorous underneath all the sparkle!"

The star also posted a lengthy message to her Instagram to her fans. Nikita posted a highlights reel and various snaps from their rehearsals and wrote in the caption in part: "What a whirlwind. Processing the end of my time on strictly. It's so hard to put into words. I've had the most magical time.

"I went out there on Saturday with an injured foot because that's how much I wanted to keep going. I didn't want to give up. I always wanted to give it 100%."

MORE: Strictly fans angered over Bobby Brazier's 'under marked' performance – see reactions

Exclusive: Strictly's Neil Jones opens up about fatherhood just days after welcoming baby girl with fiancée Chyna Mills

© BBC Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez channelled Clueless

She continued: "@gorka_marquez I honestly don't know what I would have done without you. You were the best dance partner and friend I could have asked for, now forever part of my family. The most real and genuine person I've met. You've taught me so much not just in dance but in life too. I appreciate you more than you know and all the laughs were just incredible."

© Guy Levy Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez in Sunday's results show

Nikita and Gorka found themselves in the bottom two alongside Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima. Both couples danced again with Nikita performing her Jive and Zara performing her Paso Doble. But the judges voted unanimously to save the latter dancer for showing more "technique".

Gorka and Nikita were visibly saddened when their names were called and the BBC Radio presenter admitted she wasn't ready to leave. "I don't want to leave yet, I feel like I've let him down," she told Tess Daly. "I've had the best time and I love all my Strictly family, I'm going to miss you all. This has been a dream come true, I'm so grateful."