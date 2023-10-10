Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Great British Bake Off Episode 3 Live Updates and Highlights 2023

Live:Updated2m ago

Great British Bake Off episode 3 as it happens: LIVE

Join us for our Bake Off viewing party - as we discuss the latest from the baking tent

Bake Off judges and presenters together
Fill-ing good

Bake Off fans are already battling it out over their all-time favourite sandwich fillings ahead of tonight's show.

It is Bread Week, don't cha know.

One fan wrote on X: "Cheese and pickle for me! #GBBO."

What theme is it TONIGHT?

All hail Bread Week.

Fans are getting ready for fireworks, because this is Paul's favourite week, and all hell will break loose if the contestants mess up his speciality bread.

Quick, hide the knives.

Eeek!

What theme is it on Bake Off tonight?

It's finally Bread Week.

That means Paul Hollywood is going to be in his element.

Sharpening claws, sorry, knives like ever before. Ha!

What time is Bake Off on?

Ready, steady, bake!

Not cakes and custard creams this time, it's only Bread Week, isn't it.

Fans are going wild right now as Bake Off starts in just over 30 minutes on E4!

Let the countdown begin.

