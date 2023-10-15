Strictly Come Dancing eliminates third celeb following emotional live show

Strictly Come Dancing bid farewell to Jody Cundy on Sunday night after he became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the show.

The Paralympian and his dance partner Jowita Przystal faced Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer in the dance-off, which saw both couples perform their routines from Saturday night in a bid to be saved by the judges.

Whilst Jody and Jowita took to the floor with their Salsa to 'Samba de Janeiro' by Bellini, Eddie and Karen danced their American Smooth to 'Sex Bomb' by Tom Jones.

© Guy Levy Jody Cundy CBE and Jowita Przystal were sent home on Sunday

The judges then gave their verdict on the dances, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voting to save Eddie and Karen.

Mosti said: "For me, it was a very clear decision, one couple was much, much stronger. I would love to save Eddie and Karen," while Anton added: "Well based on the dance-off and the dance-off only, I thought one couple danced very well and one couple had a bit of an off night, there were a couple of mistakes there so I would like to save Eddie and Karen."

Head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have also saved Eddie and Karen.

Eddie and Karen were saved on Sunday night

Chatting to Tess Daly after the judges made their decision, Jody said of his time in the competition: "You know what, when I signed up for this I thought what an earth am I signing up for and we did that first live show and I absolutely loved every second of it. And just being able to dance and do something I've never done before and get completely out of my comfort zone and with this amazing person."

Turning to Jowita, he continued: "This person's got so much energy, every morning like 9 o'clock we've got, start of training and she's like BAMMM, like this, she comes into the room like an absolute cannonball and she just doesn't stop the whole day. And she doesn't lose any faith, doesn't lose anything, motivates me on to do more and more. So I've had an absolute blast."

© Guy Levy Jody said he 'loved every second' of Strictly

Praising Jody for his dedication, Jowita added: "I cannot even describe how proud I am of you Jody, cause from Day 1 till now, it's enormous improvement. And I hope from now on, when you go out, when you hear the music, you're not going to hide anywhere.

"You're going to go on that dancefloor and you're going to give it all. And I hope, one day when you look back at all of this, you will say to yourself I'm proud of myself, because that will be my biggest achievement."

© Guy Levy Jody praised his 'amazing' dance partner

Jody's elimination followed Saturday night's emotional live show, which saw both Karen Hauer and Dianne Buswell looking visibly upset.

Fans of the show noted that Karen, who has reportedly split from her husband of one year, Jordan Wyn-Jones, looked emotional after receiving criticism from the judges.

WATCH: Karen Hauer visibly upset following criticism from Strictly judges

Meanwhile, viewers also expressed their concern for Dianne, who held back tears as she said her celebrity partner Bobby Brazier had been her "rock" this week.

For a full breakdown of what happened in week four, read our blog.