Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly’s project with Downton Abbey star following show's end sounds amazing - details

Yellowstone might be coming to an end with season five following reported disputes between the show’s lead actor, Kevin Costner, and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan - but it looks like Kelly Reilly has got more than enough on her plate after saying goodbye to the role of Beth Dutton!

The actress, who is also known for her roles in A Haunting in Venice and Pride and Prejudice, will be starring in two new upcoming projects as well as appearing as Beth for one last time in the second part of season five. Here’s what we know about her new movies…

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

The star is set to join Tom Hanks and Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery in the upcoming movie Here, which is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire.

The story follows the various inhabitants of one room over time and space, with the synopsis on Amazon reading: "Built in six pages of interlocking panels, dated by year, it collapsed time and space to tell the story of the corner of a room - and its inhabitants - between the years 500,957,406,073 BC and 2033 AD." Sounds intriguing, right?

Kelly plays Beth in the hit show

The actress is also set to star opposite Succession star Brian Cox in Little Wing, a Paramount+ movie that is based on a New Yorker article by Susan Orlean. The story follows a 13-year-old girl named Kaitlyn who, while struggling with her parents’ divorce, becomes obsessed with pigeon racing after planning to steal a bird to help with her family’s financial struggles.

Awesome TV shows coming in Autumn 2023 Sex Education season 4, Netflix - 21 September Still Up, Apple TV+ - 22 September Gen V, Amazon Prime Video - 29 September Loki season 2, Disney+ - 6 October Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+ - 13 October The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix - 12 October All the Light We Cannot See, Netflix - 2 November The Buccaneers, Apple TV+ - 8 November



© Getty Kelly will be starring opposite Michelle Dockery

Kelly has previously opened up about Yellowstone ending, saying: "I don't know which way it's going to go, but we're in season five, and who knows what's in store… Though it will probably be beautiful and epic, I'm not sure it will be happy." She later added: "I don't have any insight into what's going to happen. We're all sort of beholden to the vision of the storyteller and we serve the story."

Kevin Costner sits in a chair as John Dutton in Yellowstone scene

The hugely popular show is set to end following claims that Kevin and Taylor clashed on set, culminating in the cast’s absence at a PaleyFest LA appearance early in April.

Dawn Olivieri, who played Claire Dutton on spinoff 1883, alluded to the situation, saying: "Sometimes we have to own the fact that nothing is forever. And impermanence is the single thing we can count on, and that life is like that." However, there is still plenty of content to watch from the Yellowstone universe, as Matthew McConaughey has recently signed on for a new prequel, while spin-offs including 1923 season 2 and 1942 are also in the works.