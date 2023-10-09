Cole Hauser supported by Yellowstone co-stars for incredible project away from show

Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser thanked his co-stars for joining him at the charitable Bourbon & Bonfire event hosted by the actor in Montana.

Taking to Instagram, Cole tagged his castmates Forrie J. Smith, Jennifer Landon and Jefferson White in a post about the event, which took place between August and September in support of both the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.

"Thanks to all my friends for coming and supporting some foundations that are very close to my heart @forriejsmithcowboy @codyjinks @thejenlandon @_jeffersonwhite @gatorgabe @shanesmithmusic @thekurtvanmeter thanks to all the sponsors for making it special!" he wrote, tagging sponsors such as Harley Davidson and his own coffee company, Free Rein.

Cole, who plays Rip Wheeler in the neo-Western drama, also shared a professional video taken at the event, and fans were quick to comment on the amazing experience, which featured live music and whiskey drinking.

One person wrote: "Wow wow wow!!!!! I could've gotten a crowd to come there! Looks awesome!" while another added: "This looks like it was fun!! I'll have to put it on my calendar for next year!"

© Instagram Cole as Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone

Due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Cole, like many other actors, is unable to return to work. While he's clearly putting his spare time to good use, the actor would ordinarily be gearing up for production on Yellowstone.

The second half of season five was originally set to premiere in summer 2023 but was then pushed back to November 2023.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike still ongoing, filming has yet to commence, which means the premiere date will likely be sometime in 2024.

© Instagram Cole with his wife Cynthia and their three kids

One of the most recent updates on production came from Luke Grimes – aka Kayce Dutton – in July. Whilst chatting to PEOPLE, he admitted: "We have not [started filming the second half of season 5] because of the writers' strike. I think we would be if it weren't for that. But that takes precedence over everything. They've got to get that all sorted, and then we'll be getting after it."

WATCH: Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

In the meantime, fans have enjoyed seeing Cole's regular updates on his family life with his wife Cynthia, and their three children, Ryland, 19, Colt, 14, and daughter Steely, 10.

MORE: Who is Luke Grimes' stunning wife Bianca Rodrigues Grimes?

MORE: Yellowstone's Cole Hauser makes rare public appearance in New York for heartfelt reason

The couple, who have been married since 2006, opened up about their long-lasting marriage in an interview with US Weekly earlier this year. "I would have to say that Cole never lets things get too stagnant," Cynthia explained. "He's always wanting us to improve and grow and not be that old married couple that sits on the couch all day. He's like, 'No, no, no, let's go. We gotta keep the fire.'"

© Instagram Cole and Cynthia have been married since 2006

Cole added that "being able to listen to each other" and making sure "people are acknowledged in a relationship" is also important.

"I work really hard, but at the same time too, she's at home [doing] the parenting thing. So I'm eternally grateful to have her in my life," he added.