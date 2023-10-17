Yellowstone: full list of spin-off shows

Yellowstone started out as a drama about a very wealthy family trying to maintain power on their cattle ranch - but soon exploded into one of the most popular TV shows in the US, spanning five seasons and launching a whole host of spin-off shows too. But have you watched every single one? Here are all of the Yellowstone spin-offs, plus a couple that are in the works…

1883

The critically acclaimed prequel series 1883 follows the generation of the Dutton family who move across the country to settle down on what would one day belong to their incredibly affluent descendants. The drama starred Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and James and Margaret Dutton, and Isabel May as their daughter, Elsa. The show was a limited series meaning that there are no plans for a second instalment. Not yet anyway…

WATCH: The trailer for the 1883 season one finale teases Elsa's fate

1923

Similarly, 1923 takes another generation of the Dutton family, this time set during the Great Depression and stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton respectively, while Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer. In the Dutton family tree, Jacob is the great-great uncle of John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The show will run for two seasons, with season two tipped to be released in 2024.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren star in 1923

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

We’re getting into a spin-off of a spin-off territory here! This time, Lawmen: Bass Reeves was created off the back of 1883, and follows the first Black US Marshal. The synopsis reads: "Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family." The show is set to air on 5 November - so cancel your plans now!

David Oyelowo is set to star

6666

This is a tricky one. Despite being announced way back in February 2021, there have been very few updates on the production of the planned spin-off, set to be based on the real 6666 ranch in Texas. The show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, has been hugely busy with a plethora of projects - alongside the WAG strike - so we’re looking forward to an update one of these days!

In the meantime, the official synopsis reads: "Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made."

1944

1944 is the planned follow-up to 1923 - but the show is still in the early stages of production. Chatting about what to expect, the executive vice president of production at 101 Studios, Tom Prince, said: "Of course, we've got 1923, we've got the sequel, we're not letting the cat out of the bag, it's going to be called '1944’. My guess is that it’ll be shooting largely in the Bitterroot Valley because it has to take place at what is Chief Joseph Ranch." Intriguing!

© Paramount The show will be an offshoot of 1923

Planned sequel

After it was confirmed that Yellowstone won’t be returning following season five due to reported escalating tensions between Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan, there is now a sequel in the works set to star Matthew McConaughey. No major details are known about the upcoming show though, so what’s this space.