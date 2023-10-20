Shetland shares bittersweet first look for season 8 - and introduces new lead detective

Welcome to the island, Ashley Jensen! The first look at the Catastrophe star as Shetland’s new Detective Inspector is finally here, and we’re so excited for the show to land on our screens!

Following Douglas Henshall’s exit following season seven, Ashley has joined as Detective Inspector Ruth Calder for the popular series. The official synopsis reads: "Originally based on award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves, the new series sees Met Police Detective Inspector Ruth Calder, return to her native Shetland to retrieve the vulnerable witness to a gangland murder.

WATCH: Shetland: Take a first Look at the brand new series

"Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) must pause her investigation into a string of mysterious animal deaths to help Calder find the witness before it’s too late. However, Calder’s hostility to Shetland will challenge Tosh’s view of her adopted home, and their journey into the darker recesses of Shetland's past and present will test this fragile new partnership."

© Photo: Getty Images Ashley is now playing the lead detective

The star is set to be joined by Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan, Guilt’s Jamie Lives, Sherwood’s Don Gilet and Outlander star Lorraine McIntosh - and is set to be released on Wednesday 1 November on BBC One and iPlayer - and we can’t wait!

Ashley Jensen has joined the show!

Chatting about what to expect from the show’s return, Executive Producer for Silverprint Pictures Kate Bartlett said: "We're so excited about this new series of Shetland with Ashley and Alison and all our wonderful returning and guest cast. Paul Logue has created a distinctive and emotionally complex story, set against the stunning and evocative landscape of the Shetland Isles. We're thrilled to be making this new series with such incredible Scottish talent."

The show’s return is somewhat bittersweet as it marks the first season without Douglas Henshall playing the show’s lead role as Jimmy Perez.

Douglas left after seven seasons

Speaking to the BBC about his decision to leave the show, Douglas explained: "I decided to leave a few years ago because I felt that Perez's story was coming to a natural end - it was time to find a resolution to Perez's private life. I never wanted to ruin the things that were unique to him and our series so it felt like the right time to wrap up his story in a way that would be satisfactory to everybody.

"I am aware we're not changing the world in any way, shape or form but as far as crime shows go, Shetland does really well in that genre. We tell stories that are very good, the characters are great and I wanted to go out on a high."