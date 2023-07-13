Shetland star Douglas Henshall's new Netflix drama sounds amazing – and the release date is so soon!

Douglas Henshall is a familiar face on our TV screens thanks to his portrayal of DI Jimmy Perez in the popular BBC drama, Shetland. While fans were left despairing when the actor took his final turn as the show's leading man in the seventh season, he'll soon be playing a very different role in Netflix's upcoming action series.

The new drama, which was originally called Palomino but is now titled Who Is Erin Carter?, is a female-led thriller from the producers of The Crown, Left Bank Pictures. Keep reading for all we know about the upcoming show.

WATCH: Shetland season seven marked Douglas Henshall's final performance as DI Perez

The new eight-parter, which is set to premiere on August 24, follows a British teacher living in Spain, Erin Collantes, who finds herself caught up in a supermarket robbery. After one of the robbers claims to recognise her, her life threatens to unravel.

The synopsis reads: "Meet Erin – Mum, Wife, Teacher living the expat dream in Spain. Or so we think until a robbery in a supermarket reveals her to be a badass fighter! Erin is clearly not who she says she is but how far will she go to keep her true identity at bay?"

© ITV/Shutterstock Douglas Henshall is known for playing DI Jimmy Perez in Shetland

Douglas is set to play the role of Daniel Long in the upcoming action-adventure and will appear alongside actress Evin Ahmad, who will portray the titular character, Erin.

Other cast members include Sean Teale (Survivor) as Jordi, Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge) as Olivia, Indica Watson as Harper and Charlotte Vega (Wrong Turn) as Penelope.

MORE: Shetland's new star Ashley Jensen shares first look at season 8

MORE: All you need to know about Shetland's new leading star Ashley Jensen

Rounding out the cast are Pep Ambros (Matadero) and Jake Fairbrother (Skyfall).

© Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Shutterstock Evin Ahmad will star in the titular role in the upcoming Netflix series, Who Is Erin Carter?

The series is written by Jack Lothian [Doc Martin, Strike Back], who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rob Bullock and Andy Harries are also executive producers on the show.

Douglas has clearly been a busy man since leaving Sheltand as he is also set to appear in the BBC's new Agatha Christie adaptation.

The upcoming two-part thriller, which is based on the novel Murder Is Easy, takes place in 1950s London and sees police officer Luke Fitzwilliam cross paths with a lady named Miss Pinkerton on a train to London, where she tells him that a killer is on the loose in the quiet English village of Wychwood under Ashe.

Penelope Wilton will play Miss Pinkerton in the new Agatha Christie series

While the villagers believe that the deaths are accidental, Miss Pinkerton knows otherwise. When she's later found dead on her way to Scotland Yard, Fitzwilliam sets out to find her killer before he strikes again.

The star-studded cast, which includes Downton Abbey star Penelope Wilton, are currently filming for the series, which has been adapted for the small screen by Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre and is directed by Meenu Gaur.

MORE: Meet Shetland star Douglas Henshall's famous wife

David Jonsson leads the cast as Fitzwilliam, alongside The Rings of Power actress Morfydd Clark, who will play Bridget.

© Shutterstock David Jonsson will lead the cast as Fitzwilliam

Meanwhile, Penelope Wilton plays Miss Pinkerton, The Crown's Sinead Matthews portrays Miss Waynflete and Ghosts actor Mathew Baynton takes on the role of Dr Thomas.

Tom Riley, Mark Bonnar, Tamzin Outhwaite, Nimra Bucha, Jon Pointing and newcomer Phoebe Licorish also feature in the cast.