LIVE: Strictly Week 6 - Layton Williams steals the show with legendary tango

Bobby's hips make triumphant return!
Remember Bobby's hips from Week 3? Well they made their return with his cheeky cha-cha-cha, and he completely blew the roof off the studio. The judges were bowled over, audiences loved it, Bobby is a star in the competition!
Judges' scores: 30, which puts them in the middle of the leaderboard and around where the couple consistently score
Layton's Tango didn't suck!
My puns might suck, but Layton certainly doesn't! The star hasn't been the best in ballroom, but he has certainly improved with that show-stopper of a routine. The change of lead, the standing backflip, the corset! What more do we need from Layton?!
Judges' scores: 36, placing them at the top of the leaderboard... for now
Zara gave her best with skeleton dance
Zara has been in the dance-off twice, but this might not be the dance to save her. Craig was particularly harsh, while Motsi wanted the Love Island star to "risk it" instead of being so "careful". Is this the end of the road for the popular star?
Judges' scores: 25, which currently sees them at the bottom of the leaderboard
Adam's American Smoth was magic!
Not going to lie, Adam's dance genuinely put a smile on my face, and judging by the comments from the judges, we're not the only ones. Anton loved the footwork, Motsi was "caught off guard" as she hailed the routine as his "best dance" as she brought up the f-word, yes "final". Adam is really cementing himself as one of the frontrunners at the moment after a string of good performances.
Judges' scores: 32, which is their joint highest score
When are we getting Joel Dommett on Strictly?
Survivor presenter Joel Dommett read out the terms and conditions, but I can't be the only one wondering when the comedian will finally make his debut on the dancefloor. Strictly 2024 anyone?
Angela blows the house down with opening performance
Angela Scanlon certainly brought the house down with her opening number as she fought back after struggling the previous week. The star's creepy costume and movements really channelled the Halloween spirit and has gotten us right in the mood for the rest of the evening.
Judges' scores: 33, this is the pair's highest score since their Charleston which saw them top the leaderboard.
No opening number!
Well that's a change up for the books, Halloween has not opened with a professional number like many of the other themed weeks. But we did get a Time Warp opening with the judges.
Who will top the leaderboard this week?
This year's Strictly has been anything but predictable, but having topped the leaderboard for the past two weeks will Bad Education star Layton Williams make it three in a row? There's never a guarantee when it comes to Strictly and with Ellie Leach charging up the leaderboard, will she top it for the first time. Or could performances from Nigel Harman or Angela Scanlon see them at the top for the second time?
Who left last week?
Last week saw Eddie Kadi and Zara McDermott face each other in the dance-off. The judges opted to unanimously save Zara and Graziano, meaning that it was Eddie and Karen who left.
But in a surprise twist, the pair weren't the only couple to exit the competition. On Monday, it was announced that Amanda Abbington, who had been dancing with Giovanni Pernice, had decided to pull out of the show after missing the previous week due to "medical reasons". If you're wondering what that will mean for how the show moves forward with eliminations, then read here.
Welcome to the Strictly spooktacular!
Hello there! Or should that be boo? Welcome to Strictly Week 6, otherwise known as the Halloween special. Halloween is always a highlight of the Strictly Come Dancing calendar and we can't wait to see how the costume and makeup teams have outdone themselves for the ten horror-themed dances. We're just minutes away, so get the last minute Halloween treats in, get the pumpkins set up and let's hope we get plenty of treats rather than some tricky footwork.