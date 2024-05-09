Jay Blades 'taking a break' from TV as Repair Shop continues without him

Jay Blades is reportedly taking a break from filming The Repair Shop amid challenges in his personal life.

The presenter made headlines earlier this month after his wife Lisa Zbozen announced she was leaving him after 18 months of marriage. Just days before, Jay revealed that his uncle Richard Brathwaite had been murdered. He told his social media followers that his uncle's death had "really affected" him.

According to The Sun, Jay was absent from The Repair Shop's set at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Chichester, West Sussex as filming on the new series continued. He has not been involved in episodes filmed this week.

Jay shared the news of his uncle's passing in a video posted on Instagram. Addressing his followers, the 54-year-old began: "This is kind of like a public service announcement. I've just been to my uncle's funeral, he was murdered a few weeks ago. A really nice guy, it shouldn't have happened to him but it really affected me and I feel a little bit messed up.

"So I'm coming off social media for a bit. I'm going to go and get some therapy and just chill out because when things happen, sometimes you really need to take stock and just relax," he explained, before assuring his fans that he would return soon. "Take care of each other, take care of yourself. I'll be back soon," he said.

Shortly after, Lisa announced her split from Jay in a post to Instagram. The fitness instructor wrote: "I don't know how to say this because it's still really raw.

"I probably should be really angry but I'm just incredibly sad about the whole thing right now. I don't think I've ever cried so much," she continued.

"I will admit I'm crying as I type this as I can't believe this is even real. I hope you don't mind if I just have a few days trying to figure out my life as I'm currently in a spare room with a few essentials. I don't know what else to say. All my love, A very broken Lisa-Marie."

Jay and Lisa wed in Barbados in 2022

The couple tied the knot in November 2022 in Barbados, and shared exclusive photographs of the ceremony with HELLO! magazine.

At the time, Jay told us: "One word sums up the day: perfect. We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well."

He added: "I think the thing that was most emotional for me was actually saying the vows."