Strictly viewers saying same thing about Neil Jones and Jowita Przystał's pro performance

Strictly stars Neil Jones and Jowita Przystał delivered an incredible pro performance during Sunday night's results show – and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The duo danced a fabulous routine whilst Rick Astley performed his new song, 'Forever and More' in the studio.

Fans were delighted to see Neil on the dance floor, especially since he wasn't partnered with a celebrity contestant this year.

Commenting on the show's official Instagram page, which posted a snippet from the dance, one person wrote: "Love seeing Neil dancing, he should have had a partner this year," while another added: "Great to see @mr_njonesofficial dancing!!"

© Guy Levy Jowita Przystal and Neil Jones performed a stunning routine on Sunday

A third fan applauded both dancers, writing: "Absolutely and great to see Neil & Jowita dance so beautifully too," while another added: "Absolutely and great to see Neil & Jowita dance so beautifully too."

Neil also commented on the post, writing: "Such a pleasure to do dance with the incredible @jowitaprzystal honestly we had the best time rehearsing and creating to a wonderful song from @officialrickastley."

© Guy Levy Rick Astley performed his new song, 'Forever and More'

Neil, 41, first joined the Strictly cast back in 2016 and during his seven years on the show has been partnered with a celebrity twice. He first competed on the programme in series 17, when he was paired with former professional footballer Alex Scott. Then in 2021, he danced with EastEnders actress Nina Wadia.

Neil has previously shared an insight into what he gets up to when he's not teamed up with a celebrity.

"I would honestly say to you, I love when I have a partner, and I love when I don’t have a partner," he told RadioTimes.com.

© BBC Neil performing alongside Lauren Oakley, Kai Widdrington and Anton Du Beke

"When you don't have a partner, a lot of people think you just sit at home. But you really don't. On Strictly, they make sure you've got plenty to do.

"We're doing group numbers and music acts, we help out other pros," he added.

It's been a very busy few months for the German-born star, who recently welcomed his first child, baby girl Havana, with his fiancée Chyna Mills.

© David M. Benett Neil with his fiancée Chyna Mills

The couple shared the happy news earlier this month, telling HELLO!: "Mum and baby are doing really well, she's everything we hoped for and more."

Neil later opened up to us about how fatherhood had been treating him whilst appearing at the Pride of Britain Awards. "Brilliant, just brilliant," said the dancer. "I'm just smiling all the time, I can't stop it."

Neil and Chyna with their baby girl Havana

Neil and Chyna will also be preparing to walk down the aisle following their engagement earlier this year.

The Strictly star got down on one knee while on holiday in Bali, a trip he had been secretly planning while on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour earlier this year.

"I'd already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant," Neil told HELLO!. "Then we found out and I was like: 'Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together.'"

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer The loved-up duo became engaged earlier this year

Chyna added: "At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time. Then Neil was like: 'Chyna, so is it a 'yes' or 'no'?' because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: 'Yeah!'"