Meet the cast of the new BBC Drama Rebus

Based on Ian Rankin's bestselling book series, Rebus is the latest detective drama on our radars. Bringing the titular Inspector to our screens, Outlander's Richard Rankin appears as a younger version of John Rebus, exploring the character's early years as a DS in Scotland.

"Shaken after a violent encounter with gangster Ger Cafferty, Edinburgh detective John Rebus finds himself at a psychological crossroads," teases the synopsis.

Rebus is based on Ian Rankin's bestselling book series

"At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter's life by his ex-wife's wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer.

In a time of divisive politics and national discord, Rebus's ex-soldier brother Michael, who's broke, desperately crosses the line in order to provide for his family, and Rebus starts to question if the law still has meaning, or if everyone is reverting to an older set of rules. And if so, why shouldn't he do so too?"

Set to premiere on Friday 17th May with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer, Rebus features a stellar cast too, and you can meet them here…

Meet the cast of Rebus

Richard Rankin

Scottish star Richard Rankin portrays the titular detective, John Rebus. Known and loved for his long-running role as Roger MacKenzie in Outlander, the 41-year-old has also appeared in The Replacement, The Last Kingdom, Midsomer Murders and Trust Me.

Richard Rankin stars as John Rebus

Speaking about Rebus, Richard revealed what drew him to the project. "It was within the first ten pages of episode one that had me absolutely hooked," he raved to the BBC. "I could tell [writer and executive producer] Greggory Burke was doing something new and exciting with this. It felt real, it felt dark, and it felt charged."

Brian Ferguson

Brian Ferguson is billed as John Rebus' older brother and ex-soldier, Michael. The character is married with two kids but struggling to make ends meet when the cost of living crisis hits, forcing him to cross the line into criminality.

© Mark Mainz Brian Ferguson appears as Michael Rebus

A familiar face on our screens, you may have spotted Brian in Line of Duty, The Spanish Princess and The Ipcress File.

Lucie Shorthouse

Bulletproof and Ten Percent star Lucie Shorthouse plays Siobhan Clarke. "Siobhan is new to her position as Detective Constable. She has come up through the accelerated pathway scheme. For people like Rebus, who came via the more traditional route, it's seen as the easy way," explains the actress.

© BBC Lucie Shorthouse plays Detective Constable Siobhan Clarke

"So Siobhan has to prove herself, not only because she's on the accelerated leadership pathway, but also because she's a woman in what is still a very male-centric institution. She is a mixed-race woman, which may be a barrier as well.

Amy Manson

Appearing as Rebus' ex-wife Rhona Moncrieffe is Scottish star, Amy Manson. "She's the glue that holds everything together. She is the honest soul within all of this," notes the 38-year-old. "She's the one that Rebus, you would hope, would listen to above anyone else. She's empathetic and loving, but strong-willed. Her core value is that she'll do anything to protect her family."

Amy Manson portrays Rhona Moncrieffe

Among Amy's list of credits, the actress has featured in The Nevers, The Diplomat and Bodies.

Stuart Bowman

Stuart Bowman stars as "Rebus' nemesis" Ger Cafferty. "I think above all what Cafferty is, is somebody who makes the world work the way he wants it to work" the actor told BBC. "He has the force of personality and the wit and intelligence to succeed; in fact, there are very few times in his life where he hasn't been able to do that."

© BBC Stuart Bowman appears as Ger Cafferty

A regular fixture on TV, Stuart is best known for playing Bontemps in Versaille, Bishop Aubrey Grey in Grantchester and Stephen Hunter-Dunn in Bodyguard.