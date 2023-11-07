Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly viewers spot interesting detail about Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola amid romance rumours

The Corrie star and her dance partner appeared on It Takes Two on Monday

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writer
Strictly fans who tuned into spin-off series It Takes Two on Monday night spotted a sweet detail about Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her dance partner Vito Coppola. 

The pair, who have been at the centre of romance rumours recently, wore matching outfits during their appearance on the show, both donning black roll-neck jumpers. 

WATCH: Vito Coppola kisses Ellie Leach after redemptive performance

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers couldn't help but comment on the detail. 

One person wrote: "Ellie and Vito in their adorable matching outfits again," while another added: "Think Ellie & Vito must have texted each other. More or less dressed the same."

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola in matching outfits on It Takes Two © BBC
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola in matching outfits on It Takes Two

A third fan speculated that the dancing duo could be secretly dating, tweeting: "Ellie and Vito keep turning up to #ItTakesTwo in the same clothes. I'm expecting the paparazzi shot of them kissing any day now," while another commented on Vito's affectionate nature: "Vito couldn't be more all over Ellie if he tried lol. But he was the same with Fleur last year. I think he's just a tactile person."

This isn't the first time the pair have donned similar styles on It Takes Two. Back in October, both Ellie, 22, and Vito, 31, turned up in denim boiler suits. 

At the time, viewers took to X with their theories about the couple. "I'm sorry, but I'm convinced Ellie & Vito are together," wrote one person, while another added: "You cannot convince me Ellie and Vito are not a couple."

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola in matching outfits on It Takes Two © BBC
Ellie and Vito both wore denim boiler suits

Ellie and Vito have been fuelling romance rumours with their sweet social media posts. Last week, in a post showing his appreciation for fans supporting the couple in the competition, Vito shared a touching message to Ellie. "And to you my Lulú.. I am so proud of you and you know how much I believe in you so just keep going and keep working hard as you are already doing every day," penned the dancer. "You are doing great baby. Have a good rest tonight and make sure you eat properly. See you tomorrow for another beautiful day together."

Ellie was quick to respond in the comments section and wrote: "love you love you love you," alongside a string of heart emojis. 

More recently, former contestant Amanda Abbington made headlines after referring to the pair as a "couple" in the comments section of Ellie's most recent post. 

Following Saturday's show, which saw Ellie and Vito top the leaderboard once again with their incredible American Smooth, the soap star showed her gratitude for making it through another week. 

"Thank you, thank you, thank you," she penned. "What a magical night, we are so grateful for all of your support and we're soooo happy to be through to another week on that strictly dancefloor."

Amanda was quick to show her pride in the comments section. Praising the pair, she wrote: "Stunning. So proud of the both of you. You are the most beautiful couple!"

Vito and Ellie have built a strong bond from their time together© Instagram
Vito and Ellie are a fan favourite pairing

The comment received over 200 likes from fans, who also showed their support for the pair. One person wrote: "Congratulations. Am so happy you are both through to another week, keep dancing the both of you are amazing."

A second added: "You were absolutely fantastic, my winners."

Neither Ellie nor Vito have commented on the rumours, and many fans also believe the pair are just friends. "Ellie and Vito look more like a brother-sister duo to me," wrote one person.

