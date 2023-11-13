Will All Creatures Great and Small return for series 5? Cast and release date speculation

The latest season of All Creatures Great and Small drew to a close last week in an emotional final episode that saw Mrs Hall make a big decision about her future in Darrowby whilst Helen uncovered a heartbreaking family secret.

Now that one of our favorite autumn TV staples has come to an end for another season, many fans may be wondering if the drama will return for a fifth outing. Keep reading to find out all we know about series five.

Channel 5 has yet to confirm whether All Creatures will return with a fifth season.

While viewers wait for news on the show's future, they can look forward to the upcoming Christmas special, which will arrive on our screens over the festive period. Further details about when exactly the festive episode will air are still to come.

When would All Creatures Great and Small season 5 be released?

If previous seasons of the show are anything to go by, we'd expect season five to arrive on Channel 5 in September 2024.

© Channel 5 Channel 5 has yet to confirm a fifth series

Which cast members would return for season 5?

If Channel 5 commissions another series, we'd expect all the usual suspects to return for the upcoming series. This includes Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall.

We'd also expect to see Patricia Hodge return as Mrs Pumphrey, alongside Will Thorp as Gerald Hammond, Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson and Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson.

© Channel 5 We'd expect to see Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph reprise their roles in season five

One major cast change for season four was the absence of Callum Woodhouse, who plays Tristan Farnon.

At the end of season three, Tristan left Darrowby after he was called up to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps. But could the character return to Darrowby in season 5?

While we don't know for sure, an Instagram post shared by Callum after the show's 2022 Christmas special hints at his return.

Posting a behind-the-scenes snap of him and his co-star Samuel posing with season three clapperboards, Callum penned in the caption: "Over n out for now, thanks for everything."

© Callum Woodhouse/Instagram Callum Woodhouse shared a behind-the-scenes photo from season three with co-star Samuel West

What happened at the end of All Creatures Great and Small series 4?

Warning! Spoilers ahead for episode 6.

Following James' departure for the RAF in episode five, Helen was left feeling a little redundant at Skeldale House and decided to move back home to her family's farm, Heston Grange.

While her father, Richard, appeared to need the help, he refused to let Helen lend a hand, leaving her to question why he was being "mollycoddling" and overprotective of her. A devastating family secret was then revealed when Helen learned that her mother and father had lost a child.

© Channel 5 Helen discovered a heartbreaking family secret

When Helen became concerned that she hadn't felt the baby move in a while, Siegfried laid her down in the barn and investigated with his stethoscope. After confirming that all was well, a teary Helen said: "It's the most beautiful sound in the world."

Elsewhere in the episode, Mrs Hall faced a very difficult decision about her future at Skeldale House after Gerald asked her to move to the Lake District with him.

© Channel 5 Mrs Hall decided to stay in Darrowby

After much consideration, the beloved housekeeper decided to stay in Darrowby and she and Gerald sadly decided to go their separate ways.

The episode ended on a happy note, however, when student vet Richard helped Siegfried operate on Richard's gravely ill calf, Smokey, and saved his life.