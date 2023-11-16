Nicola Walker stars in very risqué period drama Mary & George – and it looks outrageous

Ready for a period drama like you’ve never seen before? May December star Julianne Moore and Red, White and Royal Blue actor Nicholas Galitzine are set to star in a new Sky Original show Mary & George, with Nicola Walker co-starring as Lady Hatton. But what is it all about? Find out here…

Based on a true story, the tale follows Mary Villiers, who manufactured a relationship between her beautiful and charismatic son, George, and King James VI of Scotland and I of England to become his all-powerful lover.

WATCH: Nicola Walker and Julianne Moore star in the racy new series

The synopsis reads: “Through outrageous scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors. And with England’s place on the world stage under threat from a Spanish invasion and rioters taking to the streets to denounce the King, the stakes could not have been higher.

“Prepared to stop at nothing and armed with her ruthless political steel, Mary married her way up the ranks, bribed politicians, colluded with criminals and clawed her way into the heart of the Establishment, making it her own. Mary & George is an audacious historical psychodrama about a treacherous mother and son who schemed, seduced and killed to conquer the Court of England and the bed of its King.” Bring it on!

© SKY UK Mary & George is inspired by the unbelievable true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her beautiful and charismatic son, George, to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England and become his all-powerful lover

Julianne, Nicholas and Nicola are joined by The Wonder’s Niamh Algar, Slow Horses star Sean Gilder, SAS: Rogue Heroes actor Jacob McCarthy and The Nest’s Mirren Mack – making a hugely recognisable cast.

While here is no official airdate just yet, the new show will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming on NOW in the UK in 2024, and will premiere in STARZ in the US and Canada.

© SKY UK Nicholas stars as George

Nicholas is having a very time at the moment, recently starring in the hit Prime Video movie Red, White and Royal Blue as well as Bottoms. Speaking about his experience on Mary & George on Instagram, he wrote: “That’s a WRAP on Mary & George. The last 6 months have been an adventure - broken ankles, horse rides, mountain climbs, dances, sexy times….and I’m blessed to have spent it with some of the most incredible, talented, hardworking people I’ve ever met.

“George Villiers has been a thrill to play, and I can’t wait for you all to meet him.”

While unable to discuss his projects during the SAG-AFTRA strikes, he recently shared a post about his experience on RWARB, writing: “The strike is over. I’m so proud of my fellow union members for their resolve and bravery during this historic fight.“The love that Henry has received has been one of the most heartwarming things to watch. It’s been difficult to not talk about him. So thank you for seeing him for all he is. He was a joy to bring to life.”