A Right Royal Podcast: Mary and George and the raunchy romances of King James I

A Right Royal Podcast is back with a very special episode all about Sky Atlantic’s raunchy royal romantic drama, Mary and George. The story follows Mary and George Villiers, a mother-and-son duo who scheme to have George become King James I’s lover.

The drama is a fascinating tale of romance, relationships, betrayal, political intrigue and more - and it’s the risqué Renaissance show that we’ve been waiting for - and we’re talking all about it with the stars of the show in this very special episode.

Listen to the latest episode here...

First up, our co-host and HELLO!’s TV and Film Editor Emmy Griffiths is joined by Tony Curran, an actor who has starred in shows including Your Honor, Doctor Who, and the upcoming Outlander spin-off Blood of My Blood. In Mary and George, he plays King James I, and opens up about historical evidence that King James was gay, his relationship with George Villiers, and taking on intimate scenes with his co-star, Nicholas Galitzine.

© Rory Mulvey/SKY UK Tony Curran as King James I, and Nicholas Galitzine as George Villiers

Emmy also sat down for a chat with Mary and George themselves, Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore and Red, White and Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine, who opened up about playing the mother-and-son duo, why they were happiest while filming the banqueting scenes, and how they themselves would fare if they landed in Jacobean times (spoiler alert, not well)!

Mary and George is out now on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

