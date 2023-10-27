We’re TV experts and these are the 13 best Apple TV+ shows to watch

Apple TV+ has a world of brilliant original shows – and there really is something for everyone. Whether you have just signed up for the streaming platform and need ideas on where to start – or are deciding to sign up at all – here are our top recommendations for what to add to your must-watch list and why…

Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters follows a group of sisters determined to murder their fellow sibling’s emotionally abusive husband, Jean-Paul, with their attempts perfectly teetering between hilarious and heartbreaking. This show is unlike anything I’ve seen before, it’s instantly a whodunnit before delving into a whydunit – with each character having a personal motive to wanting Jean Paul dead.

John Paul, incidentally, is surely the telly’s most evil villain, and I include King Joffrey from Game of Thrones in that. I rooted for the sisters to murder him like I was at a football match. – Emmy Griffiths, Digital TV and Film Editor

Shrinking

Shrinking follows a therapist (Jason Segel) who is struggling in his personal and work life. Whilst grieving the loss of his wife and trying to repair his relationship with his daughter (Lukita Maxwell), he is making many unethical choices at the clinic where he works alongside Dr. Paul Rhoades (Harrison Ford), changing the lives of his clients and his along the way.

© Apple Jason Segal in Shrinking

I love easy-going series and this one was light-hearted, fun and endearing. You immediately fall in love with all the characters and become deeply invested in each storyline. It’s no doubt the best release of the year, on any streaming platform, and I can’t wait for season two next year! – Andrea Caamano, Managing Editor

Ted Lasso

There's a reason why Ted Lasso has won numerous awards. The cast, the plot and the many heartwarming moments all come together to create a show that's akin to a comfort blanket. I first watched this show when it came out during lockdown and it was a real tonic.

© Photo: Custom Ted and Nate in Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, understandably, gets a lot of credit for his role as a hapless American coach who comes to the UK to manage a struggling football team, but the real stand-out stars are, for me, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein – the latter of whom plays a foul-mouthed but loveable player who is incredibly watchable on screen. Give it a go if you haven't already. – Francesca Shillcock, Senior TV Writer

Platonic

Platonic follows two former best friends Sylvia (Rose Bryne) and Will (Seth Rogen) who reconnect in midlife after a years-long rift. A comedy at its heart, Platonic is also an emotional tale of what it means to grow up, change, and figure out if the friendships you had in your twenties still work in your forties, especially when your lives are wildly different.

Seth Rogan in Platonic

What I loved about Platonic was that there was never a hint that the relationship between Sylvia and Will was romantic; other people may have questioned it but Will and Sylvia knew what so many others fail to recognize -- that men and women can be friends. The comedic chemistry between Rose and Seth was joyful to watch, and I was impressed with how the writers expertly fleshed out the supporting characters, and in particular Luke McFarlane as Sylvia's husband Charlie, giving them space for their own growth as Will and Sylvia's friendship leaves a wake of necessary destruction in its path. - Rebecca Lewis, Los Angeles Correspondent

Slow Horses

Honestly? Despite hearing all of the hype about Slow Horses, I didn’t think I’d be keen. I decided to give it my ‘ten-minute test’ (if I don’t like a show after ten minutes, I switch it off). Fast forward six hours, it’s 2 a.m., and I’m contemplating if I can really stay up and watch the finale, because oh my GOD, what a brilliant, brilliant show.

Jackson Lamb and River are back!

The dark comedy-drama follows a group of washed-up MI5 agents who have ended up in the most boring part of the job after irrevocably messing up in one way or another – and are led by the somewhat gross but very entertaining Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) – as they stumble into the middle of a white supremacy kidnap plot (and a Russian sleeper agent situation in season two). Watch it ahead of season 3, it’s worth it! - Emmy Griffiths, Digital TV and Film Editor

Trying

If you're looking for a feel-good watch, I strongly recommend Apple TV's Trying. This heartfelt series is an earnest depiction of the adoption process, penned by writer Andy Wolton, who was adopted as a young child himself.

The hit show has three seasons

The series follows call operator Nikki and English-language teacher Jason, a couple in their 30s who, after years of trying for a baby, look to adopt. But with their chaotic lives and dysfunctional friends, will they convince the panel that they're ready to become parents? And if the plot isn't enough to draw you in, the talented cast certainly will. Rafe Spall and Esther Smith play Jason and Nikki, whilst Ophelia Lovibond, Siân Brooke, Phil Davis and Imelda Staunton portray the couple's family and friends. – Nicky Morris, TV and Film Writer

The Changeling

Billed as a fairy tale for grownups/horror story/parenthood fable, The Changeling follows the love story between Apollo and Emma, two NYC residents who meet, fall in love and have a baby. But the story takes a sinister turn when Emma starts to believe that the tiny thing she's caring for is no longer her child…

The Changeling is on Apple TV+

Changeling gripped me right from the opening scene. The casting, storyline, and cinematography of the series is amazing. Every episode is better than the last. It’s creepy, scary, gripping and emotional in equal measure and the characters feel so real, I felt their pain deeply.

The series sits on the edge between fantasy and reality, and although it seems to read like a childhood allegory, it is completely believable. I’m keeping everything crossed for a second season! - Katherine Robinson, Senior Lifestyle Editor

Pachinko

Not only am I obsessed with the show’s theme song (it is a never skip banger), I was instantly invested in this sprawling drama about a Korean family through the generations, flitting from the early 1900s to the 1980s. I was absolutely, totally invested in each and every character and their own individual struggles, and season two can’t come soon enough! Until then, sha-la-la-la-la-la live for today! – Emmy Griffiths, Digital TV and Film Editor

The hit show is returning for season 2

The Morning Show

Network news is no joke. After her co-star Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell) is accused of sexual misconduct, anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) is handed the reins to The Morning Show. Tasked with reinventing the UBA network, Alex teams up with feisty newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) to make a difference, but it’s easier said than done.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston attends a special screening of The Morning Show

The Morning Show boasts a stellar cast, there’s no doubt it, but it offers so much more than just star power. Each season is full of twists and turns – the power is always up for grabs – and the show also manages to tackle real-life issues in an interesting and thought-provoking way. I’m absolutely hooked. – Megan Bull, Junior TV and Film Writer

Lessons in Chemistry

Aw, how to describe Lessons in Chemistry?! Part love story, part science tale, the story follows no-nonsense Elizabeth Zott who, after sexism makes it almost impossible for her to work in chemistry, begins teaching homemakers how to make incredible meals using science – and helping so much more than just in the kitchen!

© Apple TV+ Lessons in Chemisty is airing now

I loved the book that the show is based on, so I was really excited to get into the show, and it’s just as full of love, sadness and joy as the book. Brie Larson is so perfect as Elizabeth too, I couldn’t have imagined anyone else doing it as well. - Emmy Griffiths, Digital TV and Film Editor

Swagger

You just can’t beat a sports drama with heart and if you were a fan of Friday Night Lights (clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose!), you need to give this show a shot - no pun intended. Inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant’s real-life experiences, Swagger centres around Isaiah Hill’s character Jace Carson.

Swagger on Apple TV+

Jace, 14, is ambitious (and a little cocky) but when he meets O’Shea Jackson Jr’s character Icon - a coach with heart - his life changes for the better. I love the excitement of the basketball games, the cute romantic side-story involving Jace and his female best friend, and the reminder to always follow your dreams. There are two seasons on Apple TV, and I’ve got my fingers crossed that the show will get bigger and better, so please watch it. - Leanne Bayley, Director of Lifestyle & Commerce.

Apple TV+'s upcoming shows that we can't wait to watch © Apple Slow Horses star Jack Lowden in the hit show Coming soon: Monarch: Legacy of Monsters 26 January 2024: Masters of the Air 12 January 2024: Criminal Record 29 November 2023: Slow Horses season 3 10 November 2023: For All Mankind season 4

The After Party

This show is so clever, and I was grumpy that more people weren’t talking about it when it first came out. During a school reunion, one of the event’s most successful guests winds up dead, and of course, it’s murder. As each guest recounts their version of the night, the show takes on a different genre, flipping from noir to animation to musical – and I genuinely didn’t see the very clever murder reveal coming! – Emmy Griffiths, Digital TV and Film Editor

The After Party season 2

Silo

I do like a TV show that is based on a book adaptation, so I was keen to check out Silo. Not to mention it stars Rebecca Ferguson, who can do no wrong in my book. Silo is probably best described as a dystopian murder mystery thriller. The last of humanity all live underground in a silo consisting of dozens of levels.

© Apple TV+ Rebecca Ferguson stars in Silo

Despite this being a fairly bleak existence, and no one quite knowing why they were ever driven underground in the first place, they all get along together quite well – until a murder throws everything out of joint, leading Juliette to question just what the deal with her claustrophobic home is. – Emmy Griffiths, Digital TV and Film Editor