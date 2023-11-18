LIVE: Strictly Come Dancing: Motsi Mabuse starts crowd chant after swiping back at Craig Revel Horwood

Angela Rippon has been in the dance-off for the past two week, and is this the performance the one to save her? We're sadly not too sure, despite some compliments of "elegance", we thought Angela didn't give her best, and there were some noticeable mistakes. She was a Come Dancing icon, but she might be making an exit here at Blackpool.

Judges' scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8) - the couple's lowest scores for weeks, and four lower than last week.