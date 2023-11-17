Carol Kirkwood makes surprise return to the Strictly ballroom and addresses Craig Revel Horwood comment

Carol Kirkwood has returned to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, eight years after her stint on the show. In a surprising twist, the weather presenter, 61, revealed that she travelled to Blackpool Tower on behalf of BBC Breakfast, where she reunited with some familiar faces.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, Carol shared a number of snaps from her visit, and she certainly enjoyed her trip down memory lane. Capturing her reunion with Strictly pro and pal, Karen Hauer, the pair posed for a photo in the iconic ballroom, with Carol writing: "So good to catch up with my lovely friend @karen_hauer."

And talking of reunions, Carol also joked that she was keen to see judge Craig Revel Horwood, following his harsh scoring of her in series 13 of the competition – but it's all in good jest. "Craig, let's discuss that 2 you gave me!!" she joked on X.

As fans of the show will remember, Carol was paired up with Pasha Kovalev in 2015, and after seven incredible weeks in the competition, was eliminated in the dance-off, coming in 10th place.

Following Amanda Abbington's exit from this year’s series in October, BBC Breakfast stars Sally Nugent and Ben Thompson asked Carol about her own time on Strictly, and she couldn't help but cringe.

As Ben and Sally pointed out that Carol could do the Waltz and Tango, the 61-year-old quipped: "Oh my goodness, you're reminding me of the horrors of my scores! It was two or four on a good day! It wasn't good."

It's not the first time Carol has reflected on her stint on Strictly, either. In 2021, the meteorologist chatted to BBC co-star Louise Minchin, and Annie Emmerson, on the Her Spirit podcast, where she had nothing but high praise for the show.

"Strictly was amazing, it was one of these programmes I'll never forget or regret doing," she said. Adding that she'd been 'conscious' of wearing 'low dresses', Carol couldn’t help but rave about Strictly's costume department, explaining that they took her concerns into account. "I was conscious of low dresses but they accommodated that, so it was a wee bit more modest," she said.

Carol also noted how overwhelming the competition can feel at times, particularly on the night of the big Saturday performance. "When you see how amazing everyone else are you think, 'Hmm, maybe I'll just home and just enjoy it for what it is!'" she joked. "And then the Saturday... Oh my goodness! The nerves!"