All Creatures Great and Small cast open up about show's future: 'Loads of stories to tell'

The cast of All Creatures Great and Small have opened up about the show's future, revealing whether they'd like to return for series five.

While Channel 5 has yet to renew the drama, the show's stars Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West and Anna Madeley feel there are still "loads of stories" to tell in Darrowby.

WATCH: Helen goes into labour in trailer for All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special

"I think there are loads of stories that are fantastic to tell," Anna, aka Mrs Hall, told HELLO! and other journalists at a roundtable ahead of the Christmas episode.

Samuel, who plays Siegfried Farnon, added: "I think we're all still having a very nice time and as Anna said, there's still lots and lots of things that we'd still love to film.

© Channel 5 Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall in All Creatures Great and Small

"We've made our home in the Dales. They're getting on with us better now," he joked.

Nicholas, who leads the cast as James Herriot, chimed in: "It's our home away from home now."

Samuel also revealed his "dream scene" for series five, should the drama return. "I love working with horses," he said. "My dream is to have a scene in series five with Rachel [Shenton] where we both get to ride together because I know she's a great horse rider and I'm not."

© Channel 5 Channel 5 has yet to renew the series

Although Channel 5 has yet to announce whether the show will return with a fifth outing, there's plenty of material to work with thanks to Alfred Wight's real-life memoirs about life as a rural vet in Yorkshire.

The novels, which were written under the pen name 'James Herriot', have been used as inspiration for the Channel 5 drama.

James' real-life children, Rosie and James, have also given their input over the years and were even on set during the filming of James and Helen's wedding in series three.

© Julian Calder/Shutterstock The series is based on the memoirs of James Herriot

READ: The true story behind All Creatures Great and Small: meet the real James, Helen, Siegfried and Tristan

Chatting about meeting Rosie and James ahead of series one, Nicholas said: "We met Rosie and Jim, Alf White's son and daughter, before at the read-through. So, really early on in the whole process.

"They were just lovely – they were really excited, really passionate about the new series, and really engaging and had some wonderful stories," the actor previously told RadioTimes.com.

Which cast members would return for series five?

Should the drama get the green light for series five, we'd expect to see the usual cast members reprise their roles, including Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, Rachel Shenton as Helen Alderson, Samuel West as Siegfried Farnon and Anna Madeley as Mrs Audrey Hall.

We'd also expect Patricia Hodge to return as Mrs Pumphrey, alongside Imogen Clawson as Jenny Alderson, Tony Pitts as Richard Alderson, and newcomer James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody.

© Channel 5 Rachel Shenton and Nicholas Ralph play Helen and James

One cast member who was absent in season four was Callum Woodhouse, who plays Tristan Farnon. Whether or not the actor will return to the drama will no doubt be announced by Channel 5 if another series is commissioned.