Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special: inside Sally Nugent’s split from husband

Sally Nugent is taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, after admitting on her Instagram that she needed a "little pick me up". Although Sally didn’t go into details, it has been an undoubtedly difficult year for her as she split from her husband of 13 years in May. Here’s what we know about the couple’s separation…

While Sally, 52, and her ex-husband, businessman Gavin Hawthorn, have kept their separation very private, the Daily Mail reported that the couple, who share a teenage son, had been growing apart. However, the TV personality hasn’t spoken directly about the situation, telling reporters "I’m not going to say anything, thanks," when questioned about the separation at her home in Hale.

WATCH: Sally Nugent announces exciting news on BBC Breakfast

Sally previously spoke about her husband in some interviews, particularly following the birth of their son. She told S Magazine that Gavin bought her a vintage aquamarine ring for a "blue for a boy" gift.

© Guy Levy Sally on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special

The TV personality has surrounded herself with family and friends following the split, including celebrating her birthday back in August with plenty of gal pals. At the time, she posted: "When you say you want a low-key birthday. And everyone knows you don’t really mean it. Thank you to lovely friends here and at home for making it so special."

Speaking about taking part in Strictly, her Instagram post read: "I was in need of a little pick me up when the lovely people at Strictly called. They kindly suggested I might like to learn to dance with @grazianodiprima in time for Christmas. I am definitely not a dancer - but I will try my best. And there is no one better to learn with.

"Join us on our Christmas adventure and I guarantee that we will all have fun along the way. Ciao." She added that she was nervous to be taking part, telling the BBC: "I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. I’m hoping the judges will be kind - and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night."

© James Stack Sally Nugent on BBC Breakfast

The star also opened up about her Christmas to The Sun, explaining: "I love Christmas eve, Christmas eve is my favourite day of the year! I like the bit before getting ready for the big day, I like doing all the food the night before. I love cooking, I am obsessed with roast potatoes. I just love that moment when you shut the door and all the work is done and you’re just waiting for it to be Christmas day. That’s my favourite moment."

© BBC Sally Nugent has kept details of the separation private

And for the New Year? She said: "I don’t really make resolutions, but I am looking forward to the new year and a sunny holiday. I’m going to get away, get on a beach and get some sunshine and recharge – that’s my New Years resolution – do that!"