Where is BBC Breakfast Sally Nugent's living after 'split' from husband Gavin?

Sally Nugent, 51, has reportedly split from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Hawthorn, and the news broke after a friend of the couple told MailOnline that the pair have "amicably" decided to go their separate ways and end their marriage after "growing apart".

When asked about her and Gavin's reported split, Sally told the MailOnline: "I'm not going to say anything, thanks." HELLO! has contacted Sally's representatives for comment.

WATCH: Sally Nugent on-air confession about home life

So where does the BBC Breakfast star live now she is separating? Well, the same source told the publication that Gavin has since moved out of the family home, leaving Sally to reside there with her teenage son.

Their family home is a £1.4 million property boasting four bedrooms, located in Hale, Greater Manchester.

Sally Nugent live in Manchester

The house is perfectly located for Sally's presenting role, as the BBC Breakfast studio is located in Salford, Manchester, so it seems logical that Sally would remain there for work, at least for a short while.

While Sally likes to keep her personal life private, not showing photographs of Gavin or her son, she has given her Instagram followers a look inside of her family abode.

From her minimalist bedroom through to her traditional kitchen, it is a truly beautiful home.

Sally Nugent's bedroom

Sally sometimes shares glimpses into her home life

Sally's former marital bedroom is luxuriously decorated with cream carpets, grand floor-length curtains and a cream tall-boy dresser. As the star took a mirror selfie sporting a baby pink suit, she showed off the stunning space.

Sally Nugent's kitchen

The presenter has a stunning cooking space

The kitchen is normally the heart of the home, and Sally has gone for country modern with the décor. The star has a large range cooker in black and next to it are white drawers with stylish cup handles. The marble worktops provide a modern twist while the stone floors give a nod to traditional style.

Sally Nugent's front door

© Photo: Instagram Sally's front door is a lovely welcome

What a welcome Sally has when she comes home from work each day as the house has a gorgeous rustic wooden front door which she has dressed with a sweet wreath.

REVEALED: Sally Nugent's acting role: Did you know the BBC Breakfast star appeared in a TV show?

Last month, Sally made a rare comment about her private home life live on air. During a segment about gardens and keeping your lawn nice and healthy, the mum-of-one admitted her own lawn is rather lacking. "I've got a lawn, it's rubbish," Sally said to gardener Dermot Gavin, as her fellow presenter, Jon Kay, chuckled next to her in response.

Fancy touring inside other BBC Breakfast presenters' homes?

Nina Warhurst's home

Nina Warhurst's beautiful lounge

Pregnant Nina Warhust, 42, is a doting mother to two boys, Digby, six, and Michael, four, who she shares with her husband Ted, and the family all live together in Manchester.

READ: BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst reveals work blunder involving son

We love the look at their cosy lounge with exposed brick wall and bay window.

Naga Munchetty's home

© Photo: Rex Naga has a quirky home design

Naga Munchetty lives in Hertfordshire with her husband of 19 years, TV director James Haggar, in a home they have shared since 2010.

The star has a cream sofa in her lounge where she likes to relax with her cats and a glass of wine.

Jon Kay's home

Jon Kay has a modern bathroom

Jon Kay lives with his fellow presenter wife Francesca Kasteliz and their three children. While the star doesn't share too much of his private life, we did get to see his modern bathroom when his dog needed an emergency shower one day after a messy walk incident!

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.