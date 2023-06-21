BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent shares rare insight into family life with son you never see

Sally Nugent is a familiar face on our screen thanks to her regular role on BBC Breakfast. The broadcaster, 51, has been in the television industry for many years and has many impressive presenting credentials to her name. But less is known about Sally's family, including details of her home life with her son that viewers don't see in public.

The TV star generally prefers to keep her private life away from the spotlight; however, Sally did previously reveal some insight into her morning routine at home as she juggles being a mother and a busy presenter.

In a previous interview with The Sunday Times, she opened up about her daily life and how it works around her family. "My alarm goes off at 3.45 am. I don't have a loud, scary one that gives you a coronary. I use a light box that gently wakes me. I have a backup phone alarm set every five minutes from 3.50 am."

In the same interview, Sally revealed that she's mindful of her loved ones when rising in the middle of the night. "Before I do anything, I check the overnight briefing notes on my phone to see which guests have been confirmed, what news we've slept through, and the latest political line. I don't wake my husband or son. I'm a tiptoer. I have years of experience."

Sally has also given an insight into how she enjoys spending time with her loved ones and what shows she watches with her son. "My sofa is in my kitchen diner and there's a giant flat-screen TV on the wall," she revealed to Radio Times. "During the lockdown, we all got hooked on Somebody Feed Phil on Netflix, but it'll come as no surprise that I'm a news junkie."

Back in May, it was reported that Sally had "split" from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Hawthorn, after allegedly "growing apart." The publication asked the Breakfast presenter to comment on the report, to which she responded: "I'm not going to say anything, thanks." HELLO! has contacted Sally's representatives for comment.

The name and age of Sally and Gavin's son are not known, but it seems he follows in his mother's footsteps and has a thirst for sport. On her BBC online profile, it explains that Sally, who started her journalism career working in sports broadcasting, is "married with one child – a football and rugby mad boy."

She told S Magazine previously: "When I had our son my husband bought me a 'blue for a boy' vintage aquamarine ring from an antique jeweller in Richmond, London."

On social media, Sally tends to share updates on her work life rather than her home life. However, she does occasionally post notable moments away from her busy job. In May, she attended Coldplay's concert in London and wrote on Instagram: "Amazing night @coldplay A sky full of stars."