Sally Nugent admits she was 'in need of a pick me up' in personal admission amid Strictly Christmas special gig

Sally Nugent has admitted that she was "in need of a pick me up" when she was offered the opportunity to feature in the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special.

Taking to Instagram after the news was announced, Sally shared a series of photos showing the BBC Breakfast star beaming alongside her dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

In a personal admission, the journalist penned in the caption: "I was in need of a little pick me up when the lovely people at Strictly called.

"They kindly suggested I might like to learn to dance with @grazianodiprima in time for Christmas. I am definitely not a dancer - but I will try my best. And there is no one better to learn with.

"Join us on our Christmas adventure and I guarantee that we will all have fun along the way. Ciao."

© BBC Sally Nugent is one of six celebrities taking part in the Strictly Christmas special

Sally's followers rushed to the comments section with messages of encouragement, with one person writing: "@sallynugenttv this is amazing!!!!! Can't wait to see this!" while another added: "You will be amazing."

Sally's BBC co-stars were also quick to comment on the post, including sports presenter Mike Bushell, who penned: "Aw wow. Yeeeeeeees. That's brilliant news and you have the best. He's the man @grazianodiprima amazing news. X."

Former co-host Dan Walker also showed his support, writing: "GO ON SAL & GRAZ."

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Sally is known for hosting BBC Breakfast

While Sally didn't go into any detail about why she was in need of "a pick me up", it was reported six months ago that the broadcaster had split from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Hawthorn.

The upcoming Christmas special, which airs on Christmas Day, will see six celebrity contestants take to the Strictly ballroom floor, which will be transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual festive episode.

Sally admitted she was "terrified" to be taking part in a statement to the BBC. "I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special," said the 52-year-old. "I'm hoping the judges will be kind - and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night."

Only three celebrities have been announced in the line-up so far. Joining Sally on the dance floor in December are broadcaster Dan Snow and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick.

© BBC Dan Snow will be taking to he dance floor in December

Dan, who is a historian and TV presenter, will be paired with Nadiya Bychkova. "I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor," Dan admitted, adding: "But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I've always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!"

Jamie, who has played Jay Brown in the BBC soap EastEnders for 17 years, can't wait to get into the training room with his dance partner Nancy Xu.

© BBC EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick as also joined the line-up

"From Walford to a Waltz, I can't wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test," he said. "I'm hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer…get me on that dancefloor!"