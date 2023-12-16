Amanda Abbington is a no-show during group dance for Strictly Come Dancing final

Two months after quitting Strictly Come Dancing, Amanda Abbington was a no-show from the grand finale on Saturday December 16, 2023.

As viewers tuned in to watch Ellie Leach and her professional partner Vito Coppola pick up the Glitterball Trophy - beating Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams - they were disappointed to discover Amanda's absence from the ballroom.

© Ray Burniston Amanda Abbington and her Strictly partner Giovanni Pernice

The actress, 51, was previously paired up with Giovanni Pernice, before withdrawing from the competition ahead of Halloween Week, due to "personal reasons".

Announcing her departure in an official statement, Amanda penned: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons, I am unable to continue. It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside."

© BBC Amanda released an official statement to address her exit

She continued: "I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them. I'm so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you."

Following her exit from Strictly, Amanda has confirmed that she is feeling "really good," and she's since returned to her presenting role at Boogaloo Radio.

Ahead of the Strictly finale, Amanda made sure to wish her co-stars well.

"Good luck tonight to these six beautiful humans" she captioned a snap of them on Instagram.

© Instagram Amanda has wished the remaining contestants good luck

As for Amanda's dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, the 33-year-old has been busy with other ventures, including the launch of his new unisex fragrance called Vita, holding masterclasses for Lockstep Dance company, and performing with his fellow pros each week on Strictly.

At the time of Amanda's exit, Giovanni expressed his sadness, however, he wished her nothing but the best.

"Amanda .. I am so sad we can't continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love," he wrote, alongside a snap of the pair hugging backstage.