Dianne Buswell breaks silence after Strictly final with touching tribute to Bobby Brazier

Dianne Buswell has penned an incredibly touching tribute to her dance partner Bobby Brazier after the dancing duo were pipped at the post in the Strictly Come Dancing final.

Whilst the EastEnders actor and the Aussie pro dancer may not have lifted the glitterball trophy, Dianne, 34, burst with pride over on social media as she shared a sweet message reflecting on their journey.

Alongside a heartwarming image of the duo hugging on set, Dianne wrote a lengthy message in which she gushed about their partnership. "I used to be so obsessed with winning a sparkly trophy constantly thinking about that moment and what it would feel like!" she wrote.

"But what I have realised dancing with this wonderful human is that the win and the sparkle is everywhere if you want it to be. Last night Bobby and I danced with so much joy, passion and emotion that my heart was bursting with happiness and pride and there was our win!"

© BBC Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier performed their Couple's Choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell

She went on to say: "Bobby's only competition in this show was himself. He wanted to become a better dancer and a better professional and to help him achieve both those goals makes me a proud teacher.

"I am so grateful that I was the lucky one to be partnered with Bobs and I am so excited for his bright future ahead. He is not just a real talent but a really lovely soul. Thanks for making me enjoy my dancing like I was a little girl again, no fear, no anxiety, just love and passion for what I am able to do."

© BBC Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola nailed their Paso Doble to Insomnia by Faithless

She finished her tribute with a sweet nod to her Strictly co-stars, winners Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach and fellow finalists, Nikita Kuzmin and Layton Williams.

WATCH: Ellie Leach crowned Strictly champion

Dianne's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts. Former Strictly star Kevin Clifton sweetly wrote: "You were both wonderful last night. Be very proud of what you achieved," while another chimed in: "My winners, you don't need that glitterball to shine, you’re both the biggest inspirations for many generations".

A third commented: "Congratulations! You're both winners in my eyes!" and a fourth remarked: "So so proud of you both! What an amazing final and I loved the showdance!!"

© BBC Saturday's final also saw Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin wow with their Argentine Tango

Saturday's final was an emotional rollercoaster for all involved. There were plenty of tears in sight, with a plethora of emotional moments from both the Strictly finalists and judging panel.

During one particularly tear-inducing segment, Bobby and Dianne dazzled fans with their lyrical routine performed in tribute to Bobby's late mother, Jade Goody who sadly passed away in 2009 from cervical cancer.

© Instagram Dianne and Bobby share an incredibly close bond

The duo, who first performed the dance in week 10, recreated their poignant routine which inevitably left Bobby's dad Jeff and his younger brother, Freddie, in tears.

Judges Anton du Beke and Motsi Mabuse, meanwhile, were on the brink of tears as they delivered their feedback.