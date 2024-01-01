Ben Shephard shares rare photo of lookalike sister Alex: ‘Puffy eyes, sweaty backs and red cheeks’

Ben Shephard kicked off the New Year on a healthy note, sharing a rare photo with his sister Alex as they completed a park run together.

Celebrating their achievement, the Tipping Point star posted on Instagram, "We did it! New Year's park run with my sis... puffy eyes, sweaty backs and red cheeks! First of lots for 2024!" This post reflects Ben's commitment to fitness and family time.

The snapshot of this active start to 2024 comes after Ben humorously mentioned his limited role in this year's Christmas decorations at home.

The former Good Morning Britain star revealed that his wife Annie and their extended family took the lead in decorating, joking that his involvement was restricted to handling the lights and providing drinks for the decorators.

The Christmas tree, charmingly described as "on the wonk," was adorned with lights and traditional red, white, and green baubles. Though fans didn't get an up-close view of the tree, Ben and Annie cherish two sentimental ornaments, engraved with 'S' and 'J,' representing their sons Sam and Jack.

Adding to the festive decor, Fortnum and Mason wicker hampers were positioned beside the tree, with red stockings elegantly draped over them.

Ben's playful caption on Instagram read: "Ahhhh #TeamShep have put the tree up - actually @annieshepharddesign along with extended family did the heavy lifting.

I obviously wasn’t allowed to get near it, other than lights and booze for all the decorators. Needless to say I completed my part of the job with trade mark commitment which explains why the tree is 'on the wonk' and there’s lights all over it!"

Further showcasing his humorous side, Ben teased plans to stealthily add more decorations, particularly West Ham baubles, when Annie wasn't looking. Responding to a fan's question about these special baubles, he quipped: "These get put up on the sly when the boss isn’t watching."

On a more reflective note, Ben shared his aspirations as he approaches his 50th birthday, emphasizing the importance of creating lasting memories with his family.

In an interview with Muddy Stilettos, he expressed a desire to maximize time with his sons and wife before the boys head off to university.

"Spending as much time with the boys and Annie as possible," he stated. Ben also humorously mentioned how both Sam and Jack are now taller and stronger than him, often teasing him.

Despite the playful banter, he expressed immense pride and love for them: "They’re enormous, much to their enjoyment and my embarrassment. But deep down I love it and am incredibly proud."

