TV presenter Ben Shephard posted a gorgeous photo with his wife Annie to his Instagram account on Sunday. The picture showed the couple bundled up against the winter cold, in coats and scarfs, her head on his shoulder. They both looked cosy and loved-up, and it would have been the perfect romantic shot – if it wasn't for their children larking about in the background!

Ben and Annie married in 2004 and have two sons

The couple share sons Jack, 14, and Sam, 12, and the two boys could be seen behind their parents, jumping on each other and laughing, completing undermining the special moment. Ben captioned the hilarious snap: "Out for a Sunday afternoon walk trying to capture a lovely pic, just to have two numpties consistently ruining the moment… Apparently they’re adding humour to a soppy bit of nonsense!! They’re right - but won’t tell them that."

Ben posted the sweet and funny family photo to Instagram on Sunday

The Good Morning Britain star then added the hashtags "#boys" and "#sundayvibes". The 44-year-old's followers loved the glimpse of his family life, commenting: "Great pic. Your wife is beautiful," "Love this… my two boys would do exactly the same," and: "That’s what family life is about... Merry Christmas to you and your family." While Ben and Annie tend to stay out of the spotlight, this isn't the first time the star has shared a photo from his home life that made fans chuckle.

The presenter's birthday was on 11 December, and he posted a picture of the birthday card his sons had made for him. The cheeky duo presented their dad with a handmade piece of white cardboard, on which was written: "To Do: Give Birthday card to idiot," next to a box with a tick in it. Ben captioned the image: "Thanks for all the lovely birthday messages, it’s been such a treat to read them all - you’ll be pleased to know my ongoing battle to get my sons to respect their father is going well!! It's fair to say I’ve nailed it!"

