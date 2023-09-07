Good Morning Britain star returns after extended break – viewers delighted

Good Morning Britain viewers were delighted to see Ben Shephard back on their screens when they tuned into the ITV programme on Thursday morning.

The 48-year-old presenter has been away on annual leave over the past few weeks but returned to host the show alongside Kate Garraway.

WATCH: Ben Shephard and lookalike sons celebrate inside family home

During his absence, presenters such as Adil Ray and Rob Rinder stepped in to cover for Ben, who usually fronts the programme on Thursday and Friday each week.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, upon his return, Ben shared a selfie from the studio, showing him and Kate on the GMB desk. "First day back, which is why we're both smiling in breaking octopus news," he wrote in the caption, referencing Doctor Who star Jemma Redgrave, who appeared on the show to talk about her new stage role in Marek Horn's Octopolis at Hampstead Theatre.

© Ben Shephard/X Ben Shephard returned to GMB on Thursday

In the comments section, viewers welcomed Ben back to the programme, with one person adding: "My fav Ben, glad you're back," while another added: "Great to have you back."

A third person praised Ben and Kate's on-screen chemistry, commenting: "I just love Ben and Kate together - they have such an authenticity, and the partnership just works so well! They need their own show - they just burst with positivity!" while another added: "The dream team."

While viewers missed seeing Ben on their screens during his time off, he kept his Instagram followers up to date on his life away from the show.

Last week, the star celebrated his wife Annie's birthday and shared a sweet tribute on social media.

Posting a glowing snap of his other half, who was seen soaking up the sun in a stylish boiler suit, he penned in the caption: "So it's Mrs S birthday!! Can't believe another year has gone by not sure where the time goes!!! This one bigger than most with Sam and Jack doing A levels and GCSEs.

"There is no doubt the results they got were down to her, I'd like to think I helped in some way, mostly in the knowledge that they did better than me! Anyway @annieshepharddesign Happy Birthday!!!"

Fans rushed to the comments section to share birthday wishes, including Ben's co-star Charlotte Hawkins, who wrote: "Happy Birthday Annie [party and heart emoji]."

© Getty Ben Shephard married Annie in 2004

Sean Fletcher added: "Happy Birthday Annie! I hope you've had a lovely day. Xx."

Ben and Annie, who first locked eyes when they were both students at the University of Birmingham, tied the knot in 2004.

The couple are doting parents to two sons: Sam, 18, and Jack, 15.

Ben and his wife Annie try and protect their teenage sons' privacy by blurring their faces on social media

While Ben tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he occasionally shares insights into his romance with Annie.

Opening up about the early days of their relationship while appearing on close friend Kate Thornton's podcast, White Wine Question Time, he said: "We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."