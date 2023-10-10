GMB's Ben Shephard reveals he will return to This Morning amid Holly Willoughby's absence

Ben Shephard was put on the spot on Sunday night when he was asked about the rumours he's joining the This Morning team as a permanent fixture.

It was recently reported that This Morning show bosses are looking to poach the beloved Good Morning Britain presenter to replace Phillip Schofield.

And in recent weeks, Ben has been making appearances alongside main host Holly Willoughby on the ITV daytime – winning much praise from viewers at home. During a chat with The Mirror, the 48-year-old revealed he will return to the award-winning show for a few more episodes.

"What I can tell you is I'm doing some more - I'm gonna be doing some more but I'm just helping out really," he said as he walked the red carpet alongside GMB host Susanna Reid.

He added: "So I've got some days coming up between now and Christmas so I'm not exactly sure but I'm still very, very much part of the [GMB] furniture." To which, Susanna quipped: "He's very loyal."

Over a week ago, Ben's good friend and colleague Kate Garraway addressed the ongoing speculation and joked that Good Morning Britain was trying to win Ben back. Watch the video below to see what happened…

Ben had raved about his recent presenting gig on This Morning, and revealed that celebrity chef Gino D'Acampo had even cooked the presenters an amazing cheesecake on the show, and Kate had the best response.

"I felt a little back like…you know when your kids go round someone else's house, and go, 'Oh Sophie's mum makes amazing bolognese,' that's what it felt like for all of us," she said. "So, we didn't want to be outdone here and we've been working very hard on a cheesecake."

Following Phillip's departure on This Morning earlier this year, Holly has been joined by a rotating group of presenters, including Steve Jones, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

Although Ben isn't planning to leave GMB just yet, he responded to Holly's message of praise on his Instagram Stories. Last month, he wrote: "Not a bad start to the week @hollywilloughby, thanks for all the lovely messages too!"