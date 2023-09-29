Kate Garraway reacts to Ben Shephard's This Morning 'fight' reports - watch

Good Morning Britain and This Morning are vying for Ben Shephard's attention! Following the presenter's recent gig alongside Holly Willoughby, fans have been wondering whether the star could be poached by ITV sister show, This Morning.

In a hilarious moment on Friday's programme, GMB star Kate Garraway addressed the ongoing speculation, and joked that Good Morning Britain was trying to win Ben back. Click the video below to see what happened…

WATCH: GMB’s Kate Garraway addresses Ben Shephard’s switch to This Morning

After Ben raved about his time on This Morning, and revealed that Gino D'Acampo had even cooked the presenters an amazing cheesecake on the show, Kate had the best response.

"I felt a little back like…you know when your kids go round someone else's house, and go 'Oh Sophie's mum makes amazing bolognese,' that's what it felt like for all of us," she said.

© ITV Kate could barely contain her laughter as she attempted to win Ben back

"So, we didn't want to be outdone here and we've been working very hard on a cheesecake."

After attempting to hold back her laughter, Kate added: "The crew got it earlier so there wasn't a huge amount left. So, we've got this one as well. I don't know, is it any good?"

Naturally, Ben wasn't as impressed with the dessert, which he said had been bought from the corner shop, prompting Kate to joke, "Home is where the heart is, not necessarily where the stomach is!"

The moment, which had viewers laughing at their screens, was later shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption: "We're competing for @benshephard's love and we are not winning."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ben joined Holly Willougby on the This Morning sofa

It was on Wednesday that Ben filled in on This Morning, sparking high praise from fans.

MORE: Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard's family home is idyllic – inside

READ: Kate Garraway's constant fear amid Derek Draper's health complications

Taking to Instagram, the official account for the popular daytime show posted a picture of the presenter alongside Holly, thanking him for his appearance as host.

"Thanks for stopping by @benshephardofficial!" they shared alongside a sunglasses emoji. The post was soon inundated with messages as fans called for Ben to be made the permanent co-host, following Phillip Schofield's departure in May.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Fans loved seeing Ben on This Morning

"Ben is the best, he should be made permanent on This Morning," said one, while a second enthused: "It is great to see Ben on This Morning. He is such a professional and a breath of fresh air. Please keep him on the show."

A third penned: "Ben is brilliant on this morning in both humour and knowledge with intelligent questions, a natural," while a fourth posted: "What a great host on This Morning, would be great to have Ben every morning," and a fifth added: "Please stay @benshephardofficial - honestly the best presenter on there in ages. Experience, genuine empathy and a sense of humour!"