Grantchester star Tom Brittney shares glimpse at exciting new project after show exit

Tom Brittney has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming film, Joe, which marks the Grantchester star's feature directorial debut.

Taking to Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a snap of a clapper board resting against film equipment in front of a beach backdrop, showing dramatic waves crashing onto the sand.

© @tombrittney/Instagram Tom Brittney shared a behind the scenes look at his new film

Penned on the clapperboard is the name of the film, Joe, alongside Tom's name next to 'Director'.

According to Film Updates, the upcoming movie is adapted from Jon Ransom's debut novel, The Whale Tattoo, which won a Polari prize, one of the UK's premier awards for LGBTQ+ literature. Jon has penned the screenplay for the film.

The story follows working-class lad Joe, who returns to the small Norfolk fishing town where he grew up to confront the past. Haunted by death, trauma and unfulfilled love, he soon learns the disturbing truth about the river running alongside the house his estranged father still lives in.

© Getty Tom will make his feature directorial debut

A synopsis reads: "When a giant sperm whale washes up on a Norfolk beach it tells Joe Gunner – a confused, queer, working-class lad – that death will follow him wherever he goes. Joe knows that the place he needs to go is back home. Having stormed out two years ago, it won't be easy, nor will returning to the river beside the house where words ripple beneath the surface washing up all sorts of memories.

"Joe turns to his sister, Birdee, the only person who has ever listened. But she can't help him. Then there's Tim Fysh, local fisherman and long-time lover. But reviving their bond is bound to cause trouble. As the water settles and Joe learns the truth about the river, he finds that we all have the capability to hate, and that we can all make the choice not to."

© ITV Tom is known for playing Will Davenport in Grantchester

The film is produced by Tom's production company, Wild Nest Pictures, which he founded alongside actor, writer and producer Oliver Powell.

In a statement, Wild Nest told Deadline: "Jon is a brilliant new voice in queer literature. His writing is incredibly evocative, raw and steeped in atmosphere. We're excited to help him bring Joe’s story of grief and forgiveness to life."

Author Jon added: "It's an absolute dream come true. Tom and Ollie's passion for developing the novel into a film is everything a writer could wish for."

© PBS Season nine of Grantchester marked Tom's final turn as Will

Tom's exciting update comes after the US release of Grantchester season nine, which marks the actor's final turn as Reverend Will Davenport.

WATCH: Have you caught up on Grantchester season 8?

Opening up about his decision to leave the show, Tom previously told PBS: "Yeah, it's one of those cases of life replicating art, leaving the show, and I wanted everyone's blessing. It was such a painful decision, and you hope you haven't let people down.

"So I'm very excited for it, but I'm just so proud of being on Grantchester and the tenure that I had. I will care about this show for the rest of my life," he added.