Barack Obama reveals unlikely reaction to daughter Malia's work on Swarm despite 'disturbing' content

The former President's daughter with Michelle Obama was a writer on the Donald Glover show

Barack Obama will be a steadfast supporter of whatever his two daughters with Michelle Obama choose to do, even if he has a hard time completely understanding their respective endeavors.

The former President and First Lady of the United States have two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 22, and the eldest of the two has left Washington D.C. behind in favor of a Hollywood career.

Malia now lives in Los Angeles and most recently worked alongside Atlanta creator Donald Glover (a.k.a. Childish Gambino) as a writer on his Prime Video series Swarm, and her dad has revealed what he really thought of the rather "disturbing" content the show put out.

Speaking with comedian Hasan Minhaj for his YouTube channel, the television host asked whether he had seen the show, to which he confirmed: "I watched it because I was a big fan of Atlanta, and I watched it because my daughter worked on it. So of course I gotta watch it."

Proud as he was to confirm he watched his daughter's work, Minhaj then couldn't help but seek further confirmation on whether he'd seen the pilot episode, where during a sex scene between Damson Idris and Chlöe Bailey's characters, Dominique Fishback's character watches through a crack in the door.

"Look," Obama started, before telling Minhaj: "If what you are suggesting is that there are aspects of that show that I found… a little disturbing…" adding: "That's the nature of art these days."

The Patriot Act host then went on to suggest that the former President's reaction was similar to that of his concerned gesture in the famous Situation Room photo when Osama Bin Laden was killed, which received quite the laugh from the father-of-two.

In an interview last year with Vanity Fair discussing the Prime Video series, Glover had nothing but praise for the former First Daughter's work on his show.

© Getty Malia moved to Los Angeles after college

Describing her as "amazingly talented," he said at the time: "I feel like she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon," adding: "Her writing style is great."

© BackGrid Malia's sister Sasha just graduated college and also lives in LA

He even joked about her status as the former President's daughter, telling the outlet: "We can't be easy on her just because she's the [former] President's daughter," noting: "She's very down to earth, and cool. So, it's not a problem at all."

© Instagram The Obama family left the White House in 2017

In a separate interview with the outlet, co-creator Janine Nabers said: "[The show's main characters] are in their 20s," and that: "Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room."

© Getty The Obamas still live in D.C.

Nabers maintained: "She's a very professional person. She's an incredible writer and artist," adding: "We really wanted to give her the opportunity to get her feet wet in TV and see if this is something she wants to continue doing."

Malia graduated with a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies from Harvard in 2021.