Malia Obama's appearance questioned by mom Michelle Obama - details

Michelle Obama raised her two daughters, Malia and Sasha, in extraordinary circumstances, having spent eight years of their lives living in The White House.

But despite a unique upbringing, the family are incredibly down-to-earth and relatable! Michelle recently opened up about her parenting journey with her now grown-up children, and recalled a moment she questioned oldest daughter Malia's appearance when noticed she was wearing a creased outfit.

Talking to Hoda Kotb on an episode of her The Light Podcast back in March, Michelle said that she once gave Malia some advice after she walked into her hotel room in wrinkled clothes.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama opens up about being an empty nester

Giving her daughter some advice, Michelle said: "You're wrinkly — you're gonna do something about this.'" To which Malia replied: "Yeah, Mom".

Now, Michelle has moved from "mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief," and no longer greets them "with a critical eye". Malia, 24, lives in Los Angeles with her younger sister Sasha, 21.

© Photo: Getty Images Michelle Obama hasn't been afraid to question her daughter's outfit presentation

Malia has chosen to stay out of the spotlight but is enjoying a career behind-the-scenes in the entertainment industry. She has worked as a production assistant on Extant, Halle Berry's CBS sci-fi drama series, and as a writer on Donald Glover's Amazon series Swarm.

Despite living away from home - with Michelle and Barack living in Washington D.C. - both Malia and Sasha stay in regular contact with their famous parents.

The Obamas are incredibly close

Michelle previously gave an insight into their family dynamics by discussing their Whatsapp group. The Becoming author revealed that Barack was the most active in the group, describing him as the "typical [Dad]".

"You have these weird panic thoughts that your girls are out living in this messy world," she said. "And so, you think about crazy things you want to make sure you tell them. It's like, 'Remember, don't walk alone at night!' Barack sent them an email about earthquake preparedness because they're living in California. He's a big article sender, and we all just read them and laugh."

© Instagram Michelle and Barack Obama are now empty nesters

Michelle and Barack's daughters are incredibly down-to-earth not just because of their parents, but their grandmother too. Marian Robinson - Michelle's mom - was an incredible support for her daughter, especially when it came to helping keep Malia and Sasha grounded during what was a unique time in their childhood.

© Getty Images Malia and Sasha grew up in The White House

"Marian didn't understand all the fuss. She was great to have around with the girls," Barack previously recalled on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He added: "Maybe one of my greatest successes, Michelle's greatest successes, in those eight years was raising these great girls, who don't have an attitude, don't feel entitled.

"But part of it is because of my mother-in-law. If she saw them acting bratty, she's say 'You guys haven't done anything. Why are you acting special? You're just here for the ride.' And they'd suddenly go, 'You're right, Grandma,'" he continued. "She was a huge blessing."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.