Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx make long-awaited Back in Action return after medical emergency

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are officially, finally, back in action!

Months after the co-stars halted production on their upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, after the Django Unchained actor suffered from an undisclosed medical emergency, the two have returned to set.

In April, Jamie was rushed to the hospital and treated there for several weeks, and though he never disclosed the debilitating health ailment, he has been slowly inching back towards the spotlight.

WATCH: Jamie Foxx speaks out about medical emergency for first time in emotional video

Now, both him and Cameron were spotted over the weekend back on set in Atlanta, Georgia, over one year since they first started production in December 2022.

This marks Cameron's first return to acting since previously announcing she would be retiring from the industry. Her last film in 2014, Annie, also starred Jamie, as well as Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Quvenzhané Wallis, among others.

Jamie made his first public appearance after his health scare at the end of last year, for the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements.

© Getty Jamie and Cameron were last co-stars in 2014

After receiving the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial, he walked up on stage and first noted that walking unassisted was not something he could do six months ago, before opening up about the life changing last few months.

MORE: Jamie Foxx sparks mixed reaction with extravagant decorations at $10M home amid bittersweet holiday season – see the transformation

MORE: Jamie Foxx sparks reaction with photos of rarely-seen 15-year-old daughter in celebratory tribute

He said: "It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different," adding: "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy."

© Getty The actor made his first public appearance since his health scare in December

"Because it's tough when it's almost over, when you see the tunnel," he continued, and revealed: "I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light. It was hot in that tunnel too, I don't know where I was going. '[Expletive], am I going to the right place?'"

MORE: Jamie Foxx left heartbroken after death of close friend, months after battling health woes

He further shared: "I have a new respect for life, I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by.

© Getty Jamie's daughter Corinne was the first to share news of her father's health crisis

"Don't give up on your art, man, don't give up on your art. When you realize that it could be over like that… I got to tell you, don't give up on your art and don't let them take the art from you either."

It was his daughter Corinne Fox who first shared news of her dad's medical emergency back in April, sharing a statement on Instagram which read: "We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery… We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.