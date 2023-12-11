Jamie Foxx sparks mixed reaction with extravagant decorations at $10M home amid bittersweet holiday season – see the transformation

It is an extra special holiday season for Jamie Foxx and his family this year, who are full of gratitude for his regained health.

The Django Unchained actor has more than one reason to celebrate this month, having finally recuperated from the medical emergency that saw him take a step back from the spotlight and his work back in April.

Now, he is certainly coming back with a bang, starting with the epic transformation of his home into a total winter wonderland.

Jamie took to Instagram over the weekend and left his followers in total awe, as he showed off just how committed he is to celebrating the holidays, by way of decorations at least.

Sharing a video of his home which of course was deserving of top-notch drone footage, the Oscar winner's decorations begin from the very start of his seemingly never-ending driveway, and not an inch of it is spared from Christmas magic.

Bright snowflakes and snowmen welcome you in, and colorful, string light clad trees are part of every step leading to the majestuous rotunda.

The light show of course doesn't stop there, and the aerial footage of the mansion proves it is no doubt the brightest – and most festive – spot in all of the neighborhood.

The sprawling residence, built in 1995 and that reportedly cost $10.5 million, sits on 40 acres of land in California's quiet Agoura Hills, and boasts a whopping $17,000 square feet.

© Getty Jamie made his first public appearance since his medical emergency on December 4

"When I was a kid the only lights we could afford for outside the house was a red light bulb," Jamie wrote in his caption, adding: "I said when I'm finally blessed enough. I'm GON LIGHT IT UP!!!"

His fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post, with some expressing their joy at seeing Jamie get to celebrate the holidays in good health, while others couldn't help but joke at how pricey his electric bill must be at the end of the holiday season.

© Getty The actor was in the middle of filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz when his health took an unexpected turn

"That electric bill will be amazing bro… but it's pretty!" one joked, as another concurred with: "That light bill is going to be crazy," while others endearingly noted: "I'm so glad it's the end of year and you are still here with us," and: "What a blessing to be able to own that beautiful estate!" as well as: "Grateful and appreciating every holiday to the fullest. I love this so much."

© Getty Though he never addressed what the medical emergency was, he has maintained he is back in good health

While Jamie has yet to share exactly what his medical emergency was, he did emotionally open up about the experience recently during his first public appearance since the ordeal at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements.

After walking up to the stage to receive the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial, he noted walking unassisted was not something he could do six months ago, and said: "I cherish every single minute now, it's different. I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy because it's tough when it's almost over, when you see the tunnel," adding: "I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light."

