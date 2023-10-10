Jamie Foxx sparks reaction with photos of rarely-seen 15-year-old daughter in celebratory tribute

It is a very special day in bwww.hellomagazine.com/tags/jamie-foxx household, as his youngest daughter has a birthday to celebrate.

Plus, it's not just any birthday but a milestone one at that, as his daughter Anelise Bishop is officially 15 years old.

Anelise is the Django Unchained actor's youngest of two daughters, and he shares her with ex Kristin Grannis. He also shares daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, with his ex Connie Kline.

WATCH: Jamie Foxx speaks out about medical emergency for first time in emotional video

Jamie took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to his teenage daughter in honor of her birthday, sharing a slew of photos of her looking all grown up.

In all of them, Anelise is showing off her impressive head of curls, and her dad noted in his caption: "Behind that hair is an incredible little girl whos' growing up!!!!" adding: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANELISE!!!! My beautiful daughter!!!

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to share their own birthday messages for Anelise, and gush about the photo, with one fan writing: "It's the hair, the fact that she is just cool in every pic," as others followed suit with: "Love to see it. Happy birthday to your beautiful girl," and: "Time is flying, she's beautiful," as well as: "Happy Birthday beautiful one!" plus Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson added: "Happy Birthday!!!!! Keep rockin'!!!!!"

Like her father once did, Anelise has also expressed an interest in pursuing a music career, and back in 2020, Jamie told Entertainment Tonight that she had taken a particular interest in playing piano, saying: "That's what's been good is we have been able to connect like that."

MORE: Jamie Foxx left heartbroken after death of close friend, months after battling health woes

MORE: Jamie Foxx reveals sister 'saved his life' during terrifying health scare

He continued: "My 11-year-old now knows how to play the piano so well, she actually plays my songs while I sing to them," and even added: "She said, 'I am going on tour with you.' I am blessed, we are all blessed."

© Instagram Jamie shared a rare glimpse of his youngest daughter

Jamie is a proud girl dad, and in 2017, he told People: "It's amazing to see our kids grow up," adding: "We're so proud of them. They ended up being okay."

MORE: Jamie Foxx's long-awaited on-screen comeback after April medical crisis confirmed – details

© Instagram Anelise has a passion for music just like her father

He also said in a video for The Ellen Show's YouTube channel that he loves "watching them light up when you come into a room. Helping them work out a problem that you've probably gone through," and that the two can "come tell me anything and we can talk about anything. I know that sounds simplistic but that's everything in the world."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.