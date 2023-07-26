Jamie Foxx's long-awaited on-screen comeback after April medical crisis confirmed – details

The Back in Action star will premiere his return to the screen in September

Though the status of Jamie Foxx's movie Back in Action – which marks Cameron Diaz' acting comeback – remains unclear months after his medical crisis in April, his onscreen comeback following his mystery illness has been confirmed.

The actor was in the middle of filming the action film in Georgia when he was rushed to the hospital, where he remained for weeks with a yet to be disclosed ailment.

Earlier this week, he returned to social media with a selfie video expressing his gratitude and an update on his road to recovery.

Now, the Toronto International Film Festival has confirmed that Jamie will have his first movie since his medical incident premiere at their annual event, which returns this September 7 (and runs through the 17th) in spite of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and actors' inability to attend red carpets to promote their work as a result.

Nonetheless, fans will get to see the Oscar winner star in a legal drama directed by Maggie Betts and written by Doug Wright titled The Burial, which also stars Tommy Lee Jones, Alan Ruck, and Jurnee Smollett.

The upcoming film is based on the real-life story of Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe's lawsuit against the Loewen Group, a Canadian funeral home company, which was first told in a 1999 New Yorker article by Jonathan Harr of the same name.

Though it marks Jamie's first return to the screen following his health scare, and he has already made his return to social media, because of the ongoing actors' strike, it is unclear whether he will be able to promote the film himself.

In his first video message to fans addressing his medical emergency, which amassed over one million likes and a flood of emotional messages from fellow celebrities, Jamie said his life had been saved by his sister, Deidra Dixon, and his daughter, Corinne, and thanked God and "great medical people" for pulling him through.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and you know, they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out. They protected me," he noted, adding: "And that's what I hope everyone could have in moments like these."

Maintaining his decision to keep his medical emergency private, he only said: "I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

"I'm not paralyzed. But I went to hell and back," he declared, squashing previous reports about the status of his health.

Jamie added: "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show."

In turn he received supportive messages from the likes of Jennifer Garner, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michael Strahan, Salma Hayek, Justin Timberlake, and many others.