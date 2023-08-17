Jamie Foxx shares emotional health update after 'unexpected dark journey'

Jamie Foxx has been keeping his followers updated on his journey back to full health following his "medical complication" in April.

The 55-year-old shared an emotional post on Instagram on Wednesday, in which he reflected on the "unexpected dark journey" he experienced, although he and his family are keeping details of his illness private.

WATCH: Jamie Foxx speaks out on medical emergency

Admitting he can finally "see the light" after months of dealing with his mystery illness, Jamie penned: "You're lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself… it's been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light.

"I'm thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers… I have a lot of people to thank… u just don't know how much it meant… I will be thanking all of you personally.... and if you didn't know… GOD IS GOOD… all day every day… #swipeleft #imbackandimbetter #nobaddays."

Alongside the message, Jamie shared a photo of himself looking in good spirits as he stared into the camera, wearing a crocheted bucket hat, a white V-neck T-shirt, and a pair of aviator glasses.

© Instagram Jamie Foxx is finally starting to feel like himself again

His celebrity friends and fans were quick to react to his positive message, with Jeremy Renner – who suffered his own health battle in January – replying: "Bless you my friend!!!"

Beyonce's mom, Tina Lawson, wrote: "I along with the world pray for you regularly you are such a special man such a gift to the world of entertainment. God bless you love, mama Tina." Octavia Spencer added: "Yes He is!!! Glad you're better."

© Getty Jamie was in the middle of filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz when he was rushed to hospital

Last month, the Ray star spoke of his health battle, revealing he has "been to hell and back" while crediting his sister, Deidra Dixon, and his daughter, Corinne, for saving his life.

"I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way and you know, they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out. They protected me," he said in a video shared on Instagram. "And that's what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these."

© Albert L. Ortega Jamie is a doting dad to two daughters

He said he was aware that his fans were eager for updates but he "didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through". Jamie continued: "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie or a television show."

Contrary to reports, he added: "I'm not paralyzed. But I went to hell and back." Jamie was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, in April while filming Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz.

© Getty Jamie has kept details of his health scare private

His daughter, Corinne, shared a statement posted on behalf of the family on April 13, revealing that her dad had suffered a "medical complication" and was now on the path to recovery. The family statement read: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday [Tuesday]. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

They also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, adding: "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

