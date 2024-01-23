The Travelling Auctioneers star Christina Trevanion's life away from the cameras

Christina Trevanion is back with a second season of the hit BBC daytime show, The Travelling Auctioneers, which sees the presenter and her team take their travelling auction house and workshop out on the road across the UK in search of hidden gems.

While Christina has been a regular fixture in the BBC's daytime schedule for several years, having appeared on shows such as Bargain Hunt and Antiques Road Trip, how much do you know about her life away from the cameras? Keep reading for all we know about her family life and what she gets up to when she's not on-screen.

Christina's career as an auctioneer

Christina, 42, is famous for her career as an auctioneer and puts her talents to use on various daytime shows. But how exactly did she make her start in the world of auctioneering?

It was Christina's parents' who inspired her love for antiques as she would often attend auctions with them as a young girl.

© BBC Christina Trevanion presents The Travelling Auctioneers along with Robin Johnson, JJ Chalmers, and Izzie Balmer

She went on to study Fine Art Valuation at Southampton Solent University, which is where she met her future business partner Aaron Dean. The pair would go on to set up an auction business, Trevanion & Dean, which is based in Whitchurch, Shropshire. In 2019, Christina took on sole ownership of the firm, which is now known as Trevanion Auctioneers & Valuers.

Christina made her TV debut back in 2013 as a valuer and researcher on the BBC show Flog It! She has since gone on to appear on shows such as Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip, and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is.

© BBC Studios Christina made her TV debut in 2013

Christina's family life

According to her BBC profile, Christina lives in the Shropshire countryside with her husband and two daughters.

While the presenter tends to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, it's thought that she's married to Aaron Dean, her former business partner, who now works as a National Manager of Adam Partridge Auctioneers & Valuers.

Christina runs her own auction business

After leaving their joint venture in 2019, Aaron said: "I am delighted that Christina is now taking over the business. I'm excited to see it thrive under her leadership. I've had a fantastic four years at Trevanion and Dean, full of laughter and fun, and it's time for me to move on."

The couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2010.

Taking to Twitter, now X, in 2019, Christina reflected on her wedding day and memories of her late father, David, who sadly passed away in 2013. "9 years ago today, this man walked me down the aisle & technically 'gave me away'... although he would say that 'he reluctantly agreed to share me with' the (other) love of my life," she penned, adding: "Thinking of all those with a missing piece in their puzzle, but hoping that 2020 is a goodie!"

Christina's hobbies

When she's not busy travelling the UK on the hunt for unwanted items, Christina likes to spend time with friends and family.

Speaking to the BBC, the presenter previously revealed what she gets up to in her spare time. "As a busy mum of two, with a full-time job and a part-time job, I don't get a lot of free time, so when I do it is spent with my family and friends, in my garden, at home," she said.

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina likes to spend time outdoors

It's clear from her Instagram page that Christina likes to spend a lot of time outdoors, both at home in her garden and travelling around the world.

Over the past few years, she has shared stunning photos from trips to Mauritius, Ibiza and the Maldives.

Taking to Instagram back in 2021, Christina shared a gorgeous snap from a boat trip in Ibiza, showing the TV star shaking the water out of her hair after a dip in the ocean. "Boat life," she penned in the caption.

© @christinatrevanion/Instagram Christina shared a snap from a trip to Ibiza in 2021

The presenter also looks after her health, and not only has a daily exercise routine but also eats a healthy diet and has cut out alcohol.

In a post from February 2023, Christina revealed that it had taken her 41 years "to realise that physical well-being is equally as important as your mental health". She went on to say that after spending her 30s "running around" to take care of the people around her, she realised that she needed to take more time for herself to be able to "do all the things you need to and want to accomplish in a day".

"Personally, I have worked towards this by taking time every day to exercise, ditched booze (apart from the odd g&t, and a glass of wine with friends doesn’t count, right?) eating healthily and most importantly, realising that saying 'no' to things, in order to preserve this hard fought equilibrium is completely acceptable," she explained, adding that she has never felt "healthier, happier, stronger or more fulfilled".